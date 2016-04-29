Keanu: Key and Peele, Minus the Laughs

Keanu was directed by Peter Atencio, who was a producer and director on Key & Peele, so perhaps it’s not surprising that the film has a distractingly TV-ish, five-minute-attention-span quality to it. There are mild attempts to turn Keanu into a parody of operatic crime thrillers and overblown action flicks, but Atencio and co-writers Peele and Alex Rubens (a writer and co-producer on Key & Peele) fail to find much inspiration in their setup. Keanu has one joke, and it gets bent in lots of different directions: These bright, sensitive black heroes don’t fit traditional media representations of “hard” African-Americans, but they need to pretend around these armed, ignorant hoodlums. Consequently, there are lots of gags involving Clarence and Rell feeling incredibly squeamish about using the N-word but letting the epithet fly to convince Cheddar and his thugs that they’re from the streets.

The namesake cat in ‘Keanu.’ Courtesy of Warner Brothers Pictures

On their show, Key and Peele skewered race relations and shallow cultural depictions of blackness, but in Keanu they don’t seem able to develop a sustained societal critique—instead, they just keep hammering at the same obvious point. Neither Clarence nor Rell is particularly funny as a character, so when they switch into their faux-gangsta personas—Clarence’s thug name is Shark Tank—the transformation doesn’t work as humor or commentary. (And the film is even less persuasive when nice-guy Clarence’s newfound “blackness” helps him be more assertive to win back his unhappy wife.) The way the cowardly characters over-enunciate the word “murder” like it’s in a foreign language is one of the better throwaway gags, and it’s mildly amusing when softie Clarence sells Cheddar’s battle-hardened crew on the lie that feel-good pop artist George Michael is actually a down-since-day-one O.G. But the cousins’ panicked attempts to maintain the gangsta charade never go anyplace surprising or rewarding.

Key and Peele’s rapport was always one of the best things about their Comedy Central show, which they decided to end last fall after five acclaimed seasons. Friendly and silly where other comics were vicious and caustic, they radiated a sunny glow that gave their barbs a light touch. (They might be the most well-adjusted comedians to anchor a hit series since Jerry Seinfeld.) But that goofy tone paired with Atencio’s unimaginative direction only leaves Keanu toothless. If the jokes were better, it wouldn’t matter, but Keanu feels like it was conceived by Clarence and Rell, who are too nice to draw blood. Keanu is pleasant as opposed to hysterical, and, despite its R rating for language and violence, it’s never anarchic or edgy.