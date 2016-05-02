Why Hillary Clinton Won’t Offer a Bold Economic Agenda

Pavlina Tcherneva, an economics professor at Bard College, has contributed the seminal chart for thinking about how the U.S. economy works today. In the 1940s and 1950s, income growth after recessions went almost exclusively to the bottom 90 percent of earners. That began to change throughout the decades, until the 2009-2012 period, where more than all the income growth went to the top 10 percent; the bottom 90 percent actually saw their incomes fall in this most recent post-recession period. That’s where it gets so hard to assess the Obama economy: All this upward redistribution means that we can have a recovery without many of our citizens feeling it.

Obama’s defense of his economic record further assumes that countries with financial crises are doomed to sclerotic economic performance for years, and that our middling recovery therefore represents an outstanding achievement. But as I wrote in the New Republic back in 2014, the president’s own former economic adviser Christina Romer showed in a paper that economic recoveries don’t have to be slow. Policymakers have alternatives beyond enduring the hardship and hoping to eke out something half-decent.

As it happens, Obama had a host of untried options, none of which required sign-off from Congress, that could have improved the economy for everyone—a functional foreclosure mitigation program, measures to limit the increased leakage of corporate profits to shareholder payouts, or aggressive enforcement of the antitrust laws to increase competition, to name a few. He also pivoted to deficit reduction within a year in office, and the resulting austerity was unhelpful. In combination, these actions not taken—and taken—not only slowed the recovery, but also ensured it would be unequal. Whatever benefits eventually arrived would be shared by a select few.

Obama appears to think that his problem was not a failure to explore these other options, but merely one of public relations. “We were moving so fast early on that we couldn’t take victory laps,” Obama said. He blamed misinformation from the Republican noise machine for diminishing his achievements. He blamed himself for not explaining clearly how he saved the nation from depression. And in darker moments, he blamed transformative modern economic forces like globalization and advancing technology—forces that, in Obama’s view, no president could have adequately dealt with.