The Case for Lucifer

Cruz has six senators endorsing him. That’s better than John Kasich’s two endorsements and Trump’s one. But the simple fact is that more than 80 percent of the 54 sitting Republican senators have so far decided not to endorse anyone. This doesn’t matter to Trump, who is doing fine without endorsements, but it is lethal to Cruz’s bid to be the standard-bearer of anti-Trumpism.

In the same on-stage interview in which Boehner compared Cruz to Satan, he also said he was “texting buddies” with Trump. The flip-side of Cruz’s personal unpopularity is Trump’s relative friendliness with power brokers, and not just in the Republican Party. If Cruz is seen as an inflexible ideologue, Trump is regarded among the powerful as flexible and pragmatic.

To use the language of Dungeons & Dragons, Trump is Chaotic Evil and Cruz is Lawful Evil.

Trump has hobnobbed with politicians of both major parties for decades, of course, and it’s not uncommon for them to say, as Howard Dean did on the New Republic’s Primary Concerns podcast, that Trump’s inflammatory political rhetoric is just an act. “I actually think Trump is somewhat of a moderate,” Dean said. “If I had to choose between Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, and my choices were limited, I’d vote for Donald Trump.” What’s true for Dean as a Democrat appears to be true for many Republicans like Boehner—enough so that Cruz won’t get the last-minute rally of support he needs.