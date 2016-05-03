The Case for Lucifer

John Boehner’s now-infamous description of Ted Cruz as “Lucifer in the flesh” can easily be dismissed as just another addition, albeit a hilarious one, to the ever-expanding “Everybody Hates Ted” genre. But Boehner’s remarks have a wider significance than being just another example of how Cruz manages to tick off virtually every human being he comes into contact with. In Boehner’s words we see the fatal flaw of Cruz’s last-ditch strategy to wrest the Republican presidential nomination away from the presumptive winner, Donald Trump—and the fatal calculation that the GOP establishment has made in deciding to live with Trump.

Cruz’s end-game plan, which could come crashing down in today’s Indiana primary, was based on an awareness that elite Republicans like Boehner hate him, but also on a faith that they would conclude he’s the lesser evil. The powers-that-be would hold their noses, endorse him, and then rally behind him in a contested convention in Cleveland. In effect, Cruz has been gambling that the #NeverTrump sentiment expressed on Twitter would coalesce behind him in real life. But it’s now clear that #NeverTrump is a hollow slogan. For better or worse, the bulk of Republican Party leaders have indicated that they won’t risk a backlash from Trump supporters, who make up a large plurality of primary voters, by joining Cruz’s ranks.

Cruz has six senators endorsing him. That’s better than John Kasich’s two endorsements and Trump’s one. But the simple fact is that more than 80 percent of the 54 sitting Republican senators have so far decided not to endorse anyone. This doesn’t matter to Trump, who is doing fine without endorsements, but it is lethal to Cruz’s bid to be the standard-bearer of anti-Trumpism.

In the same on-stage interview in which Boehner compared Cruz to Satan, he also said he was “texting buddies” with Trump. The flip-side of Cruz’s personal unpopularity is Trump’s relative friendliness with power brokers, and not just in the Republican Party. If Cruz is seen as an inflexible ideologue, Trump is regarded among the powerful as flexible and pragmatic.