The six days of Carly Fiorina’s vice presidential campaign, ranked.

Ted Cruz named Carly Fiorina his running mate last Wednesday, in the hopes that she would help him catch GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. Less than a week later, Cruz dropped out of the race, putting a very abrupt end to Fiorina’s vice presidential candidacy. Here are all six days of her second campaign of 2016, ranked from worst to best.

#6. Monday, May 2

On Monday, Fiorina was on stage at a campaign event in Indiana until, suddenly, she wasn’t. After introducing Cruz as the next president of the United States, Fiorina pumped up the crowd, turned, and fell off the stage. Cruz barely seemed to notice.