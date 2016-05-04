The six days of Carly Fiorina’s vice presidential campaign, ranked.

On Monday, Fiorina was on stage at a campaign event in Indiana until, suddenly, she wasn’t. After introducing Cruz as the next president of the United States, Fiorina pumped up the crowd, turned, and fell off the stage. Cruz barely seemed to notice.

#5. Friday, April 29

The Daily Show picked up on Fiorina’s curious decision to sing on stage during a campaign rally, while Stephen Colbert savaged Fiorina over her business record.