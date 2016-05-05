Don’t Overthink It: Donald Trump Will Probably Lose

So it’s not literally impossible for Trump to win. Still, it would be a big upset—maybe not Leicester City winning the Premier League big, but big.

Barring economic catastrophe, a poor candidate for the Republicans is like handing an anvil to a mountain climber; they can’t really afford even a modest negative impact.

The fundamental problem for the Republicans is that they’re already at a structural disadvantage in the Electoral College. The last six presidential elections have resulted in four very comfortable Democratic victories, a virtual tie resolved by the Supreme Court, and a narrow win by a wartime Republican incumbent in a decent economy—and George W. Bush was still less than 200,000 votes in Ohio away from a loss. The higher turnouts of presidential elections work against the GOP, and changing demographics are only making the problem worse. Barring economic catastrophe, a poor candidate for the Republicans is like handing an anvil to a mountain climber; they can’t really afford even a modest negative impact.

And the negative effects of Trump might be more than modest. We can start with the fact that outside his core of supporters virtually nobody likes him. Hillary Clinton is given a “very unfavorable” rating by upwards of 40 percent of voters, easily breaking the previous record of a major party nominee set by Bush in 2004. But Trump blows that out of the water; he is viewed very unfavorably by a majority of voters. Admittedly, his unfavorable rating should come down as Republican-leaning voters who didn’t vote for him in the primary start to come around. But the same will be true of Sanders-supporting Democrats when they begin to consider the prospect of a Trump inauguration. Clinton will also have a major asset in appealing to unenthused Democrats—an increasingly popular President Obama campaigning on behalf of his former secretary of state. Trump has already gotten a definitive cold shoulder from the last two Republican presidents.