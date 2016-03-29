Trump’s ascendance should remind us of two things about the political science of elections. First, we’re dealing with a small “n” (i.e, a small sample), because the modern primary system is a relatively recent phenomenon. The small number of competitive primaries means that what appears to be a strong pattern tends to be less robust than it first appears. And, second, the political universe is dynamic rather than static. Historically, for example, Congress has been roughly as productive in times of divided government as it has in times of unified government. But it would be unwise to bet on this trend continuing, since more disciplined and polarized parties, combined with a steep decline of norms that historically have compelled congressional leaders to make deals with presidents from the other party, mean that divided government is very likely to be less productive than unified government going forward.

With those caveats, I think it’s likely that this is one case where the findings of social science will hold. Donald Trump will almost certainly be a very weak general-election candidate. Because his chief appeal is to voters who are already Republican-leaning, there’s little or no chance he can attract significant numbers of new voters to the Republican coalition. And those voters he does attract are likely to be outnumbered by the counter-mobilization against him. In fact, the anxious Democrats have it backward: It’s likely that Trump’s presence on the ballot will increase Democratic turnout, not Republican turnout, in November.

The argument that Donald Trump can transform the Republican coalition runs something like this. With its relentless focus on upper-class tax cuts and reductions in middle-class entitlements—which even conservative voters mostly don’t want—the GOP has shackled itself at the national level to a declining base of voters. Trump, by saying he would leave Social Security alone and expressing skepticism about trade deals, has a populist message that could bring white working-class voters into the Republican fold. (Trump also supports a massive upper-class tax cut, although he hasn’t emphasized it.) Combine the populism with his unique ability to get across to people who don’t typically pay attention to politics, and Trump might be able to produce a Republican majority.



The most obvious flaw in this argument is that there just aren’t that many “Reagan Democrats” who still vote for Democrats—people who Trump can sway to the GOP. White voters with “some college” or less already overwhelmingly vote Republican. And Trump’s sky-high unfavorable ratings put him at a disadvantage in terms of attracting educated professionals who aren’t already voting for the GOP. The most promising terrain for new white voters—and for flipping states won by President Obama—is in the Rust Belt. But to carry the Rust Belt states (with the exception of Ohio), Trump would have to win a much, much larger number of white voters than Mitt Romney did in 2012. Since the white voters whose message Trump is most likely to appeal to are already voting Republican, this seems massively unlikely.

Perhaps Trump could succeed not so much by attracting new Republican voters as getting more Republican-leaning voters to the polls? This won’t be easy, either, as Republicans reliably turned out for Romney in 2012. It’s true, as purveyors of the “missing Republican voters” theory say, that the Republican coalition hasn’t been growing in recent years—so theoretically, at least, there’s room to add new voters. But any increase in white turnout is likely to be counterbalanced by the way Trump will mobilize minority voters, and particularly Hispanics, to the polls for Democrats. We can’t know for certain until the election happens, but it seems likely that Trump would will compel more Hispanic voters to turn out in opposition than Romney did. That will increase the number of new white voters Trump would need to attract.