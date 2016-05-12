Against (Certain) Thinkpieces

“We should not ‘feel like,’” writer Molly Worthen argues in a New York Times opinion piece against the expression “I feel like,” when used as a synonym for “I think.” “We should argue rationally, feel deeply and take full responsibility for our interaction with the world.” While I can’t get worked up over the expression itself, Worthen is right to preserve “the distinction—and even in our relativistic age, there remains a distinction—between evidence out in the world and internal sentiments known only to each of us.” We are living in a feelings age, where it’s increasingly frowned upon to express opinions that don’t have the ballast of sentiment behind them. And that’s a threat to journalism.

Readers may think they want an author with a personal connection to a topic—and editors may encourage that assumption—but that kind of connection is, by definition, not representative. (Nor are the topics that thinkpiece writers will have personal connections to in the first place, which is its own problem.) While this is still less troubling than that other genre, where journalists “report” on the feelings of people other than themselves, it’s still less than ideal.

As an example, take Helaine Olen’s recent Slate piece, a snarky response to journalist Neal Gabler’s Atlantic story about financial insecurity. Gabler’s article was about the 47 percent of Americans who’d have trouble coming up with $400 in case of an emergency. The twist: He, big-shot writer, author of several books, and occasional television personality, was one of them. Gabler’s point is that “financial impotence” (his term) is unspoken, and therefore invisible.

Olen devotes her column to pointing out that Gabler is, in certain respects, quite privileged. Which she admits he admits, but when has that ever stopped a conversation between op-ed writers? But highlighting privilege here is missing the point. Yes, on the surface, Gabler doesn’t seem like someone who’d have money troubles. But evidently he does! That was the point of his piece. Sometimes apparent advantages don’t translate to financial stability; Gabler was discussing the unique and specific shame of that predicament. Olen’s problem with Gabler’s piece is at the level of his own failings—not budgeting, but self-awareness.