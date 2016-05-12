Against (Certain) Thinkpieces

As an example, take Helaine Olen’s recent Slate piece, a snarky response to journalist Neal Gabler’s Atlantic story about financial insecurity. Gabler’s article was about the 47 percent of Americans who’d have trouble coming up with $400 in case of an emergency. The twist: He, big-shot writer, author of several books, and occasional television personality, was one of them. Gabler’s point is that “financial impotence” (his term) is unspoken, and therefore invisible.

Olen devotes her column to pointing out that Gabler is, in certain respects, quite privileged. Which she admits he admits, but when has that ever stopped a conversation between op-ed writers? But highlighting privilege here is missing the point. Yes, on the surface, Gabler doesn’t seem like someone who’d have money troubles. But evidently he does! That was the point of his piece. Sometimes apparent advantages don’t translate to financial stability; Gabler was discussing the unique and specific shame of that predicament. Olen’s problem with Gabler’s piece is at the level of his own failings—not budgeting, but self-awareness.

I’d say it failed elsewhere. Specifically, in the flawed, ubiquitous journalistic template Gabler chose to use: a fusion of societal analysis with reflections on a highly personal and idiosyncratic situation. In other words, every article needs a personal angle, and, conversely, every personal essay requires outside scientific or sociological qualification, as though an author’s story is valuable only if it’s connected to something larger. The author’s experiences likely won’t be a flawless example of a broader social phenomenon—both because these essay writers are likely more privileged (culturally, if not financially) than the general population, and because experience is subjective.