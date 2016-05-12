The Lobster: Animal Magnetism, Or Else

Enter David (Colin Farrell), the only character in the film who gets a name. (Also in the credits: “Limping Man,” “Lisping Man,” “Biscuit Woman,” and “Bob the Dog.”) David’s wife has just left him, so he dutifully, and wearily, reports to the hotel with his brother, who is now a dog. David, a lumpy sad-sack of a man, has essentially already given up on life but, through a series of unfortunate incidents, ends up an unlikely participant in a rebellion against the state, joining a group of woodland people led by Lea Seydoux who choose to be alone and live freely single. Just as soon as he’s getting settled with them, he meets Short-Sighted Woman (Rachel Weisz), and inconveniently falls in love.

This is all told in Lanthimos’s deadpan style, an atmosphere so dry and arid that if Steven Wright showed up, you’d think he was Jerry Lewis. Characters say exactly what they’re thinking in the flattest way possible; Lanthimos writes like he is levied a fine for every adjective. It’s a specific choice and, when it doesn’t work, like in Lanthimos’s Alps, you feel left out of a joke only the filmmaker understands. But here, the whole thing is like a hygiene play in which every interaction resembles ones we have every day, but stripped of any pretense or disguise. The people in the film are like us, just a little less so—and a little more so. I fear I’m not describing it quite right, so I’ll just show you.

This elevates the material into the realm of the fantastical while still keeping it grounded in our mundane reality, an impossible balancing act that Lanthimos somehow pulls off. For such a strange artist, Lanthimos has a lively, mischievous sense of humor, and there’s a scene involving electronic music in the forest that is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in months. But his general subject here is love, and our desperate, often undignified search for it. Lanthimos mocks our need for companionship—which is really just a search for someone like us, or at least someone who can serve our individual needs—by heightening their stakes: Our culture demands coupling up, in Lanthimos’s view, which is just a few steps away from actually demanding it. Or you’ll be turned into a crustacean.