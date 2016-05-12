Woody Allen does not want to talk about Dylan Farrow.

“I never read anything,” he said again. “I never read what you say about me, or the reviews of my films. I made the decision 35 years ago to never read a review of my movies, never read an interview, never read anything. Because you could easily become obsessed with yourself ... I’ve been very productive over the years by not thinking about myself, and not obsessing over myself.” “But this isn’t a critic,” said Setoodeh. “It’s your son.” Allen shrugged. “I’ve said all I have to say about it.”

It’s clear that Allen is hoping that he can maintain the strategy of silence that’s allowed him to largely escape the kind of scrutiny and criticism faced by Cosby. (Also, this is far less important, but Allen congratulating himself for not being neurotic is absurd.) Whether Allen, or the actors who appear in Cafe Society, will continue to be asked about the sexual assault allegations is anyone’s guess, but Farrow’s op-ed has had an effect outside of Cannes. A puff piece about Allen that appeared in The Los Angeles Times on Monday included this editor’s note: “This interview was conducted before Ronan Farrow’s essay in The Hollywood Reporter—in which he holds the media partially responsible for concealing what he says is Allen’s history of sexual abuse—was published.”

