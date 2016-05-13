Republicans Spent Hundreds of Millions on Primary Ads. This Is the Best They Could Do.

With this ad, Ted Cruz aimed to inflict the same blow on Trump. It had everything you could want in an attack ad: sleaze, backroom dealing, corporate cronyism, and a sympathetic, elderly widow, Vera Coking, talking stoically about how Trump tried to force her from her modest home in Atlantic City to make way for a limousine parking lot outside his casino. “Heart?” Coking says. “He doesn’t have no heart, that man.” It’s powerful, but it didn’t work—at least for Cruz’s purposes. After it began to air, the Texas senator’s own numbers tanked in the state, and he ultimately fell to third. This was the moment the establishment may have begun to understand that Trump was not another Romney.

Most Devastating Use of Archival Footage: “Scam”

The media strategists at Our Principles PAC—an outside group founded in January with the sole goal of preventing Trump from getting the nomination—dug up an old infomercial of the real estate mogul selling courses at his now-defunct Trump University for this ad, which aired nationally after Super Tuesday. “At Trump University, we teach success,” Trump smoothly tells viewers in the opening line. “That’s what it’s all about: Success.” The ad then cuts sharply to headlines like “Trump University Was a Massive Scam” (National Review). The contrast is jarring. Trump sounds reassuring and trustworthy in the infomercial, but then the announcer confronts the viewer with evidence—culled from The Washington Post, Reuters, the New York State Attorney General, Forbes, and The Atlantic—that the whole enterprise, now embroiled in lawsuits and fraud allegations, was a scam.

Like “Parking Lot,” “Scam” ultimately failed to halt Trump’s progress toward the Republican nomination. But Trump University—and all that it symbolizes about the mogul—will surely have a second life in the general election. The class-action lawsuit against Trump is slated to go to trial in late November, after Election Day. As lawyers marshal their arguments in the coming months, more defrauded students may speak out publicly, keeping the allegations fresh in people’s minds throughout the general election. And the Clinton campaign will get to ask voters: Do you really want to have a president-elect who has to appear in front of a court to testify about whether he defrauded students?