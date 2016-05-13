Why Evangelicals Like Trump

Trump’s authoritarianism—the best predictor of his support, by some measures—has found a receptive audience among white evangelicals, who are significantly more authoritarian than mainline Protestants, Catholics, Jews, and non-believers, according to a study by the political scientists Marc Hetherington and Jonathan Weiler. The social scientist James Davidson Hunter has also argued that evangelicals emphasize deference to “transcendent authority” based on inflexible conceptions of religion or tradition. Indeed, evangelical traditionalists commonly believe that God will lavishly reward those who obey his commandments while subjecting others to eternal damnation. This authoritarian form of faith translates to other aspects of life, such as the patriarchal authority of the man as the head of the household. There is little doubt that this authoritarian approach to religion is part of the reason why certain evangelicals identify with “strong” leaders like Trump, who makes a show of his toughness, bravado, and machismo.

Needless to say, not all evangelicals support Trump, as many have denounced his impieties, bigotry, and demagogy. But it is revealing that some of Trump’s evangelical critics embraced his now-vanquished rival Ted Cruz. Although Cruz emphasized his fervent evangelicalism to try and differentiate himself from Trump, both share the same anti-intellectual, anti-rational, black-and-white, and authoritarian mindset. Like Trump, Cruz regularly makes extreme declarations and promotes baseless conspiracy theories, as illustrated by his claim that Obama is “the world’s leading financier of radical Islamic terrorism” and that surrendering to “Obamacare” would amount to saying “accept the Nazis.” Cruz even made Frank Gaffney—a conspiracy theorist who has argued that Obama is probably a Muslim—one of his campaign advisors. (According to NBC exit polls, Trump garnered 40 percent of the evangelical vote in the Republican primaries compared to 34 percent for Cruz, as both have dominated the field.)

In recent years, certain evangelical pastors have distanced themselves from hardline approaches to faith. Following the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision recognizing a constitutional right to gay marriage, dozens of evangelical leaders defied orthodoxy by signing a letter supporting the ruling. They included the Reverend Richard Cizik, whose outspoken tolerance led him to be fired as chief lobbyist for the National Association of Evangelicals. Cizik now leads the New Evangelical Partnership for the Common Good and works to build relationships between Christians and Muslims, thereby defending a different conception of evangelicalism than those who applauded Trump’s call to ban Muslims from America.