Is Mike Hubbard the Most Corrupt Politician in America?

With his slick hair, pudgy belly, and car salesman’s smile, Hubbard looks every bit the Southern politician, a role for which he has been well-groomed. Born and raised in the Mayberry-esque town of Hartwell, Georgia, he was senior class president, the Georgia representative in a national high school civics competition in Washington D.C., and state champion of a “Voice of Democracy” speech contest (in which he beat future Christian Coalition leader Ralph Reed). But he cut his teeth as a campaigner in Southeastern Conference football, first as a journalism scholarship student at the University of Georgia, where he helped lead the public relations push for Hershel Walker’s 1982 Heisman Trophy. Then, as a flak for the Auburn University athletic department, he did the same for Bo Jackson in 1985.

He left the university to found his own media company, the Auburn Network, which won the broadcast rights for all Tiger sports and made him a millionaire. In 1996, Patrick Nix, quarterback for Auburn’s undefeated 1993 team, told him about a friend named Bob Riley who was running for Congress, and suggested that Hubbard’s experience might be of use to his campaign. Hubbard took an immediate liking to Riley. “It was the first time I had ever seen anyone wear cowboy boots with a suit and actually pull it off,” Hubbard wrote in his 2012 book, Storming the Statehouse: The Campaign that Liberated Alabama from 136 Years of Democrat Rule.

Hubbard helped lead the PR push for Bo Jackson’s Heisman Trophy win in 1985. Facebook.com/mikehubbard79

Hubbard joined the team and took to politics like a natural. “I found myself energized by the hand-to-hand combat style of the campaign and the excitement,” he wrote. They won, and Riley invited Hubbard to Washington for his swearing-in. There, a politician was born. “Watching my new friend taking his oath touched me deeply, and it unlocked a door in the back of my mind,” Hubbard wrote. “As I walked among the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and other symbols of our nation’s power … I began to ask myself if public service might be in my future.”