The “Christian brother” incident made national news, but in God-fearing Alabama it hardly constituted a scandal. Bentley’s first term went smoothly, and Bentley crushed his Democratic challenger in 2014 by almost 30 percent. But instead of celebrating on election night, the governor’s suite at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery was “total chaos, confusion, and paranoia,” a former staffer recently told the independent news site Alabama Political Reporter. Bentley stormed around the hotel room yelling at staff, ordering Collier, then Alabama’s secretary of law enforcement, to interrogate all his top aides.

At issue was a recording made surreptitiously by Bentley’s wife Dianne a few months earlier. It revealed him talking on the phone with Rebekah Mason, saying things that left little doubt that their relationship was more than professional: “You’d kiss me? I love that. You know I do love that. You know what? When I stand behind you and I put my arms around you, and I put my hands on your breasts, and I put my hands on you and pull you in real close. Hey, I love that, too.”

As the vote tallies were coming in, Mason had told the governor that someone on staff had leaked the recording to the press. Bentley had been aware of the recordings since a few days after they were made, in early August 2014. An officer in his security detail had played for Collier a recording of Bentley talking dirty with Mason, which his wife Dianne had secretly recorded in hopes of staging an “intervention” on her husband.

A few days after learning of the tape’s existence, the governor ordered all 80 members of his staff to sign confidentiality agreements. The Bentleys separated as the campaign heated up, and Mason and the governor jetted together to all corners of the Yellowhammer State in chartered and state airplanes. When the Bentleys’ paths crossed, they fought. After one such fight, the governor hopped in his pickup and fled to the couple’s beach residence in Gulf Shores, eluding his security detail and forgetting his wallet. He asked staff to retrieve it for him, which they did—in a state helicopter. Come January 2015, the first lady had to be begged to attend the inauguration so as not to rouse suspicion among Alabamians.

Mason had stepped down in late 2013 as communications director of the governor’s office to direct Bentley’s campaign. During the 2014 election cycle, she received $426,978. After the election, she began getting paid by a nonprofit the governor had set up with several hundred thousand dollars in leftover campaign funds. Named the Alabama Council for Excellent Government, or ACEGOV, the entity was registered as a 501(c)(4), better known in the political world as a “dark money” agency because its donors can be kept secret under campaign finance laws.

The couple also tried to keep their affair secret. In May of 2015, the governor twice ducked into a Best Buy in Tuscaloosa to purchase $1,700 worth of untraceable “burner” cell phones. “[U]p until the scandal came to light, Bentley HIMSELF would by (sic) little burner phones,” an anonymous Best Buy employee informed Al.com via online message. “I witnessed it with my own 2 eyes and even sold him one.”

Mrs. Bentley, for her part, tried to keep up appearances. She tweeted on July 24, the couple’s anniversary: “God has blessed us w/ 50 years of marriage. I thank him for health, family, faith and most of all His love and grace.” But a month later, she’d had enough. On August 28, she filed for divorce.

Almost immediately, the first reports of the governor’s affair appeared, on the blog Legal Schnauzer and in a series of Facebook posts penned by Birmingham attorney Donald Watkins. Bentley vehemently denied the allegations and went after Watkins and Legal Schnauzer author Roger Shuler by having his staff investigate them through state and federal criminal databases, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

But the state’s legitimate news agencies, while acknowledging the “rumors,” held off on the story, and Bentley and Mason went on having a good time. Throughout the fall and early winter of 2015, the two traveled by state plane to Eva, Jacksonville, Decatur, Haleyville, Mobile, Fort Payne, Andalusia, and Birmingham. They took two trips to Gulf Shores, and one to Las Vegas, an Al.com investigation later revealed.

The Vegas trip was particularly special. Under the auspices of attending the Republican Governors Association Annual Conference in November, the two eluded Bentley’s security staff for private dinners together and to attend a Celine Dion concert where they went backstage and made the singer an honorary Alabamian. RGA reimbursed Bentley’s campaign trust for the trip, $11,641.35 all told, but Bentley’s campaign didn’t pay back the state until March 25 of this year—three days after the sex scandal broke.

The following February, Mason donned an elegant black gown to join the tuxedoed governor for a dinner at the White House, an event for the nation’s governors, the Montgomery Advertiser revealed. At the gala, Obama raised a glass and said, “I want to start by thanking the governors and your loved ones who are here tonight.”

When Collier told the world of Bentley’s affair, the governor continued denying it, even as his party colleagues in the state legislature began calling for his impeachment. But a few days later, an unnamed source left a flash drive in the bathroom of a gas station on a highway leading out of Birmingham for the editor of Yellowhammer News, a Republican-aligned online publication. Yellowhammer News published the transcripts of Bentley’s recorded phone conversations with Mason in full, and soon the governor was standing before a phalanx of reporters saying, “I’ve asked God to forgive me because that’s the most important thing. I want back in His fellowship. And so I asked God to forgive me.

“But I asked other people to again forgive me and I’ve already done that and I have truly asked the people of this state—they’re the folks who love me and are the best people in the world—I have asked them to forgive me.”

He’d chosen as the site for this announcement a women’s prison in the north of the state, because he was then pushing for an $800 million bond issue for new prisons at unnamed locations around Alabama, to be designed and built by unnamed, no-bid contractors. The irony was delicious for all those following the scandal, because even then the authorities were beginning to move in on him.

Since the scandal broke, rumors have swirled about investigations by the state Attorney General’s office and Ethics Commission, the FBI and U.S. Attorney General, even the Post Office and IRS. On May 25, during the first week of the Hubbard Trial, Al.com columnist John Archibald revealed the first hard evidence: a letter from the Justice Department thanking a witness for providing information for its investigation. And early last week, Alabama Political Reporter reported that Mason is pleading the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination in the civil lawsuit Collier has brought against his former employer because, as she stated in a filing, she is the “subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.” And in hundreds of stories, the Alabama press corps has unleashed a torrent of startling revelations—from instances of falsified Ethics Commission filings to likely violations of campaign finance laws to a safe deposit box in Montgomery that the couple shares.

Despite it all, Governor Bentley has stepped forward with the boldest policy initiative of his career: “Great State 2019,” a plan that “addresses access to health care in our most underserved rural areas, helping small towns get access to technology, and solving our state’s dangerously overcrowded prison dilemma.” Bentley unveiled it in an op-ed published at Al.com on the Sunday before Memorial Day, under the headline, “Governor Bentley wants to hear from you.” In it, he presents himself as a sinner who’s finally and truly found Jesus, declaring to the good people of Alabama:

“As human beings we are called on by Our Creator to come alongside and help or minister to the poor, the orphaned and the forgotten. That’s not Republican or Democrat idealology (sic). It’s a command repeated multiple times in the Bible. God calls it Justice. Justice is about restoring broken relationships among communities, individuals and institutions. It’s about setting things right.”