Donald Trump’s Energy Adviser Doesn’t Care Whether Climate Change Is Real

All that’s enough to raise green eyebrows. What’s more troubling is the short-sightedness and illogic apparent in the policy positions Cramer says he’ll recommend to the presumptive nominee.

In an interview with ClimateWire, Cramer voiced his support for a “very, very modest carbon tax” to replace the Clean Power Plan. It’s an intriguing position for a climate skeptic to take, until you realize that he wants to use the new tax revenue to “fund clean fossil fuel research and development.” The truly curious bit here is that Cramer called a revenue-neutral carbon tax “inappropriate” in the same interview—but his proposed tax is revenue neutral.

“I would still tell [Trump], ‘Yeah, we need to stop and repeal the Clean Power Plan,’” Cramer said. “If in fact he wants a more carbon-restrained energy policy, he ought to work with real scientists and work with Congress to come up with a better one.” It’s unclear whether Cramer’s “real scientists” accept real climate science.