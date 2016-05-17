The “Free Speech” Charade

In this graduation season, college students across the country are making final preparations to enter the “real world.” For years, they’ve been told colleges are heterotopic spaces where free speech is dead and students are coddled, whereas the “real world” is a massive free-speech zone where they must fend for themselves. The latest such scolding comes from Michael Bloomberg and Charles Koch in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Why Free Speech Matters on Campus.” This unlikely pair offer a number of views with which we should all agree, including, “The purpose of a college education isn’t to reaffirm students’ beliefs, it is to challenge, expand and refine them,” and, “Through open inquiry and a respectful exchange of ideas, students can discover new ways to help others improve their lives.” But Bloomberg and Koch aren’t simply interested in “free speech” in the way these eloquent, brochure-ready statements suggest. Rather, “free speech” is a way of framing their ideological intervention as if it’s bipartisan and value-neutral, which it isn’t.



As any free-speech advocate will tell you, the boundaries we set for a debate can be as influential as the arguments made and evidence presented within those boundaries. It’s just that not all free-speech advocates are intellectually honest about the speech boundaries they’re setting in the act itself of advocating for free speech. To be more specific, Koch and Bloomberg undoubtedly care about free expression in the abstract; but when they take issue with “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings,” they do so with their own heavy investments in what people research, learn, and discuss in college. Koch’s own model of higher education philanthropy is fundamentally about creating “safe spaces” for very particular forms of free-market ideology. As Dave Levinthal reported last year in The Atlantic, “Koch education funding … sometimes comes with certain strings attached.”