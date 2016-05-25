The Office Romance of Anthony Weiner

When the second round of sexts were made public, former intern Olivia Nuzzi wrote a tell-all in the Daily News revealing that Weiner called the interns “Monica.” Barbara Morgan, Weiner’s communications director for his five-month campaign, trashed the former intern to a reporter at Talking Points Memo in a profane rant, “Fucking slutbag. Nice fucking glamour shot on the cover of the Daily News. Man, see if you ever get a job in this town again.” Disloyalty is generally not viewed kindly among political staffers. (Nuzzi is now a reporter for The Daily Beast.) In 2013, I suggested Morgan’s outburst was an example of the impossible position young interns are in, since they are “expected to demonstrate the competence of an adult and the subservience of a child.” Further, I said, as an intern, your existence reminds your older coworkers “that they have passed their sexual prime and are sliding towards the inevitable obsolescence that precedes death.”



Yet Barbara Morgan is the quiet hero of Weiner. The film shows the delicate dance political staffers must do to control a crisis without bruising the ego of their egomaniacal boss. When the second round of sexting breaks, we see Morgan on the phone quietly saying, “I understand.” A policy aide enters the room and asks, excited, “Are we going to be going nuclear? And being like, ‘It’s absolutely not true and this is fucking ridiculous?’ Or is that not our strategy?”

“That’s not going to be the strategy,” Morgan responds. The campaign manager, sitting next to her, repeats, “Not gonna be the strategy.” It’s a subtle acknowledgment that the sexts are real, and their hero has let them down again—you can tell the staffers feel a little bit stupid for not expecting this. Why did they tie their careers to someone with such a capacity for self-sabotage?