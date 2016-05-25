The Office Romance of Anthony Weiner

“The weirdness of being a political staffer for someone who’s that ambitious is, What does it say about you?” a former Weiner staffer recently told me. He’d worked for the congressman for a year when the first sexting scandal broke in 2011. Political staffers sign up with a candidate for reasons both grand and small: a desire to help people (“all that historical, philosophical shit”), for the biography-as-destiny mythos of your boss, and, of course, for the sake of your own career. “That huge web ends with that one person,” the former staffer said, and that person is “sometimes flawed, sometimes deeply flawed.” The new documentary Weiner shows dozens of men and women, mostly between the ages of 20 and 40, for whom working for the mayoral candidate is a tale of clawing ambition and crushed idealism.

The film follows the Democrat in 2013, when the former congressman, ousted over a sexting scandal, attempted to run for mayor of New York only to be undone by a second sexting episode. During that time I was a political writer with a four-posts-a-day quota, and Weiner was the perfect story for bloggers: There were daily, even hourly chapters in the plot—new transcripts of the sexts, a shouting match with a constituent, a bizarre appearance on cable news, and the inevitable signs of stress inside the campaign.

When the second round of sexts were made public, former intern Olivia Nuzzi wrote a tell-all in the Daily News revealing that Weiner called the interns “Monica.” Barbara Morgan, Weiner’s communications director for his five-month campaign, trashed the former intern to a reporter at Talking Points Memo in a profane rant, “Fucking slutbag. Nice fucking glamour shot on the cover of the Daily News. Man, see if you ever get a job in this town again.” Disloyalty is generally not viewed kindly among political staffers. (Nuzzi is now a reporter for The Daily Beast.) In 2013, I suggested Morgan’s outburst was an example of the impossible position young interns are in, since they are “expected to demonstrate the competence of an adult and the subservience of a child.” Further, I said, as an intern, your existence reminds your older coworkers “that they have passed their sexual prime and are sliding towards the inevitable obsolescence that precedes death.”



Yet Barbara Morgan is the quiet hero of Weiner. The film shows the delicate dance political staffers must do to control a crisis without bruising the ego of their egomaniacal boss. When the second round of sexting breaks, we see Morgan on the phone quietly saying, “I understand.” A policy aide enters the room and asks, excited, “Are we going to be going nuclear? And being like, ‘It’s absolutely not true and this is fucking ridiculous?’ Or is that not our strategy?”