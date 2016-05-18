Weiner: Portrait of a Marriage

Weiner is the story of two people who understand public scrutiny as well as anyone on the planet, and nevertheless watch as their lives find new and horrifying ways to explode every day. Weiner, the former Congressman who resigned after sending lewd photos of himself to random people on Twitter, saw a mayoral campaign with no obvious frontrunner as an opportunity to restore himself to his former stature. The movie kicks off with Weiner saying that one of the reasons he wanted to run was for his wife, Huma Abedin, a fellow political animal who felt, as he did, that another race would be the only way their lives could return to normal. It is difficult to overstate how wrong this assessment would turn out to be. By the end, Weiner is being chased through the streets by porn stars with cameras and screamed at on national television, while his poll numbers plummet and Clinton aides essentially beg him to drop out.

The film takes us to a place we never thought any politician would let us see.

Steinberg and Kriegman are there for every second of the catastrophic campaign, and while their style is a little on the nose at times—as dramatists, they tend to underline their big moments even when it’s unnecessary—you won’t mind. What they manage to capture on film really will blow you away: betrayed staffers screaming at Weiner, appalled that he could be so stupid and reckless with his and their careers; Weiner studiously practicing his “emotional” apologies into the camera minutes before his big press conference. After the scandal breaks, Weiner asks everyone but Abedin and Kriegman—the documentary filmmaker!— to leave the room; then he explains to Abedin that he sent the pictures “when we were talking about separating.”

But mostly the film is about Huma. Never has the portrait of a spouse spurned—as much as a spouse can be spurned when it appears there was never any actual adultery, at least in a physical sense, involved—burned so cold. Abedin, who is not only trying to raise the couple’s son but also retain her position in Hillary Clinton’s inner circle, faces almost unfathomable indignities throughout the campaign, and the camera is there for all of them. The moment I found the most affecting was when she watches Weiner, after a particularly disastrous appearance on MSNBC, revel in what he believes to have been a triumphant performance; in her eyes, you can see thousands of years of women who realize, too late, just what a dipshit they married. That she retains her composure as her world evaporates all around her feels almost heroic.