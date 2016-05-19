The Nice Guys: A Back-to-Basics Buddy Cop Movie

The movie is written and directed by Shane Black, who wrote the first two Lethal Weapon movies and, more recently, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3. He has this terrain down cold, and among the film’s many pleasures is just how much smarter and better written every scene is than it had to be. Black has no interest in reinventing the buddy-cop movie, or even the ’70s private-eye mystery; he’s not trying to replicate what Paul Thomas Anderson did in Inherent Vice. Instead, Black just tells us a straightforward, if occasionally confusing, cop story, with two tour guides who keep forgetting where they are or how they got there in the first place. The film plays like an homage to those old Altman ’70s movies like The Long Goodbye without feeling stuck in the past.

But again: These movies work because of their leads, and The Nice Guys has a pair I’d be happy to watch bounce off each other for another three or four movies. Crowe has the more familiar part, as the brooding brute—albeit one who’s more gut than muscle at this point—looking to be part of something worthwhile and noble for once; if you twist the timelines a bit, you can almost imagine the character as L.A. Confidential’s Bud White, 25 years later. (Kim Basinger even shows up.) But Crowe finds some whimsy in the performance, a light touch he hasn’t always possessed. He’s an actor who doesn’t always seem to be enjoying himself, but he sure seems to be here.

Gosling, though, is the real revelation. Often painted as a moody, method-y sort, Gosling is at his best when he’s being funny, and here he’s a downright riot as a screw-up who floats around half-drunk and still can’t help but be the smartest person in the room. Gosling takes a small cue from Joaquin Phoenix’s Inherent Vice performance but expands it, making it more overtly comic and more accessibly likable. Gosling is a terrific actor, but he’s never been this immensely amiable; it’s probably my favorite performance of his.