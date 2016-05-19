Elizabeth Warren’s Next Crusade

Warren puts the steps necessary to do that into a few compartments. First, she wants to universalize workers’ compensation and paid time off (vacation, personal, and sick days, along with paid family and medical leave). She also wants to require Social Security payroll deductions. Right now, 1099 workers don’t have payroll taxes automatically deducted, and depending on how they structure their taxes, they may pay in at much lower rates than their earnings would dictate, leading eventually to lower retirement benefits. Warren proposes to automatically deduct those payroll taxes from freelance and gig workers’ paychecks (with employers picking up their share), as well as deducting small amounts for disability or workers’ compensation insurance. This would use efficiencies created by technology to benefit workers, rather than to push them out of a job.

Second, Warren endorses the idea of making benefits portable—an idea endorsed by Nick Hanauer and David Rolf on the left and Ian Adams of the R Street Institute on the right. The Affordable Care Act does some of this work already; a freelancer can take that individual insurance coverage with them regardless of their job. Warren called on Thursday for “enhancing portability” in the ACA, a nudge toward putting employer-sponsored health care on the exchanges. But she really focused on pension benefits for 1099 workers and independent contractors, run by workers for the benefit of workers. “It’s time for all workers to have access to the same low-cost, well-protected retirement products that some employers and unions provide today,” Warren said.

The final compartment: Warren wants to streamline worker classification, narrowing the multiple legal definitions of an employee so companies cannot use legal loopholes to get out of their responsibility to provide benefits. And she wants to give contract workers the right to organize, to “bargain as a group with whoever controls the terms of their work”—though it’s not clear how to make that a reality.