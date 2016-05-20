Welcome to Maria Bamford’s Neighborhood

Maria Bamford is brilliant at playing a certain type of character: a woman not so much on the verge of a nervous breakdown as in the thick of one. This has made her a tricky proposition for prime-time television, which tends to fill its “weirdo” roles with telegenic ingénues whose quirks can be summed up by lighthearted gags and one-liners. (Remember Phoebe Buffay?) Bamford, whose style tends more toward the unhinged, made her first television appearance 20 years ago on an early web series from comedy troupe Second City; since then, she’s mostly reached TV audiences through guest roles and voice work. She’s usually the best thing about whatever scene she’s in: You might remember her as May Kadoody, the fire-and-brimstone new mayor on The Sarah Silverman Program, or as recovering addict Debrie Bardeaux in Arrested Development’s fourth season. But with Lady Dynamite, her Netflix original series, Maria Bamford has finally found the perfect showcase for her darkly hopeful worldview.

Bamford mines her humor from the realities of living with mental illness: She’s been diagnosed with OCD and bipolar II disorder and has coped with anxiety and depression for decades. To experience Maria Bamford’s comedy—especially her standup—is to be reassured that mental illness is a part of life and that forced isolation does not have to be one of its torments. By depicting her own misery and mania, she also does something profoundly generous, reassuring those who don’t feel safe enough to be open about their own struggles that they are not suffering alone.

As with any cult figure, Bamford’s fans can be counted on to tell you exactly when they fell in love with her work. For me, it was 2007’s The Maria Bamford Show, an ultra-low-budget web series that appeared on TBS’s comedy website, Super Deluxe. In the web series she played herself in a fictionalized scenario that had her suffering a nervous breakdown and returning to her parents’ house in Duluth, where she also played all her family members, friends, and enemies. (The only other actor on the series was Bamford’s pug, Blossom.)

Lady Dynamite, which she produced with the help of Arrested Development’s Mitch Hurwitz, covers similar territory, only this time Bamford has infinitely greater resources at her disposal. Bamford plays a comedian named Maria Bamford who has just landed her own TV show, where she will play a comedian named Maria Bamford. “My show?” she says in the first episode’s opening moments. “I have a show? I’m a 45-year-old woman who’s clearly sun-damaged! … And I have a show!”