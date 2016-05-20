It’s Not Bernie Sanders’s Job to Unify the Democratic Party

Team Bernie and Team Hillary are at war. The two sides have skirmished throughout the election, but the chaotic Nevada Democratic Convention in Las Vegas last weekend has prompted a bloodbath that—if the pundits are to be believed—could tear the party apart and hand the presidency to Donald Trump. On Tuesday, CNN warned that Democrats were worried about the growing “revolt” within their party and headlines throughout the week warned that the Democratic rift could cost Hillary Clinton the election and cause another Chicago 1968, all to serve the growing personality cult of Bernie Sanders.

The Clinton and Sanders camps are, in the usual schoolyard fashion, pointing fingers at each other. The truth is, both sides are to blame. But the onus is on Clinton, not Sanders, to turn down the temperature. If she intends to unify the party, now is the time to prove she can do it—that’s her burden as the frontrunner and likely nominee.

Last weekend, Democratic officials were shouted off the stage in Las Vegas and Sanders supporters bombarded Nevada’s Democratic chairwoman with misogynistic insults and death threats. Babysitting Bernie Bros (and not all of them are bros—some of the harassers were women) is not Sanders’s job, but he made matters much worse with a defiant statement on Tuesday in which he condemnded “any and all forms of violence, including the personal harassment of individuals,” but added, “If the Democratic Party is to be successful in November, it is imperative that all state parties treat our campaign supporters with fairness and the respect that they have earned. ... Unfortunately, that was not the case at the Nevada convention. At that convention the Democratic leadership used its power to prevent a fair and transparent process from taking place.”

But Sanders isn’t the only one stoking tensions. Recent comments from Clinton supporters give the impression that the Sanders faction was preparing to launch a civil war at the Democratic National Convention in July. “I think it would be most regretful if there becomes a schism,” Senator Diane Feinstein warned. “That’s what Donald Trump should want: a schism in our party. ... It’s the responsibility particularly of Senator Sanders to see that that doesn’t happen.” Senator Barbara Boxer, who was harassed by Sanders supporters in Nevada, argued that the race between Sanders and Clinton was more fractious than the Bush-Gore recount. “We’re in a race that is very critical. We have to be united. He knows that. I have in fact, called him a couple times, left a couple messages. I’m hopeful he can get control of this.”