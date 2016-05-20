All The Way: Proof That You Can’t Escape the Past

The modern fight for civil rights in America began in the mid-twentieth century, with the rise of civil disobedience—the Montgomery Bus Boycott, for example, and the sit-ins throughout the South—and eventually earned concessions from the federal government. (“Concessions,” meaning “legally enshrined protections for minorities.”) President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law perhaps the most important bill from that period, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with the country still reeling from President Kennedy’s assassination.

Decades later, in 2012, the Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan told Johnson’s story in his play All The Way and earned a Tony for the effort. The screen adaptation—also by Schenkkan—premieres Saturday on HBO, operating in the same vein as recent cable television political retrospectives like Confirmation and The People vs. OJ Simpson. Like the play, the film offers a close look at LBJ’s political legacy, from Kennedy’s assassination and the fight for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through Johnson’s second-term election. The film feels necessary in this political moment, particularly in terms of depicting the historical relationship between movements and the state. With Black Lives Matter firmly established as the continuation of the 1960s civil rights movement and an election on the horizon, Schenkkan’s timing couldn’t be better.

All The Way screened recently at Lincoln Center, with the cast, director, writer, and a number of HBO executives present. It had the feel of a mock political rally, with red, white, and blue balloons strewn across the venue; in the lounge, there was a cocktail reception, and political stickers and buttons printed with the movie’s branding were omnipresent. The theme was a relief—because a make-believe election is far preferable to the real thing, at least this year.

All The Way begins with Johnson’s baptism by blood: The back seat of the presidential limousine where Kennedy was assassinated flashes on screen, while Cranston’s voice over, pitch-perfect in its languid, baritone Texan drawl, recalls a dream he has of his mother’s home being raided by a Comanche war party. “It’s only a matter of time before they haul me up into the light where their knives gleam,” he says. You have to understand Johnson’s political calculus in the context of the Texan settlers he’s descended from: It comes from fear, mixed with equal measures of ambition and entitlement. That makes sense when you consider that Johnson is the man who engineered America’s liberal democracy, as we know it, at the height of racist obstructionism. Like his predecessor Franklin D. Roosevelt, Johnson reconfigured the modern political landscape: Under his tenure, the South parted ways with the Democratic party, and a new generation of public institutions was ushered in under Johnson’s Great Society program.