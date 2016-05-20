All The Way: Proof That You Can’t Escape the Past

The film is largely driven by Cranston’s forceful performance as Johnson, whom he’s played on Broadway. (Cranston’s onstage turn as Schenkkan’s LBJ won him a Tony for Best Actor in 2014.) Jay Roach, All The Way’s director, was so enamored with Cranston’s performance that he signed up to direct two films with Cranston as lead—All The Way and Trumbo, both of which examine disquieting moments in American politics. “I had seen the play just to see what he was capable of,” Roach said. “We hadn’t even started on Trumbo and I already committed to two films with him.”

For his part, Cranston the actor is completely subsumed by President Johnson. Heavy makeup and prosthetics complete his transformation into the thirty-sixth president. “As they start to put on the ears, cheeks, chin, it all starts to come out,” he said. “The more I see the character, the more it helps me to embody him and slip into those shoes again. Pretty soon you can get an accent going.” Cranston slips into a Texan drawl: “How’re you darlin’?” he asks me, tipping an imaginary hat. He and Roach spent months on LBJ’s Texas ranch preparing for the role; Cranston is a method actor. “The most challenging part was completely embracing the role and not doing an impersonation,” he said. “To get the sensibilities of the man that LBJ was and present him as honestly as I could.” And who is the man portrayed in the film? A Texan, like the men telling his story, and a looming, imposing figure at six-foot-four. Cranston’s LBJ is by turns hilarious and enraged. He’s sarcastic, folksy, and good with dogs when the cameras are on him; behind closed doors, he screams threats into his phone.

There are many moments when President Johnson is deliberately cruel, such as when he turns press away from Fannie Lou Hamer’s famous speech at the 1964 Democratic convention—where Hamer testified about her brutalization at the hands of Mississippi police officers for attempting to register to vote. (Watch for an electric performance from Aisha Hinds.) Or when he humiliates and belittles his wife, Lady Bird Johnson. Melissa Leo plays her stirringly, though she’s not given enough screen time. There is a particularly cruel story arc when a top aide, Walter Jenkins, is compromised politically. Johnson disposes of him, though he’d previously referred to Jenkins as a surrogate son. It’s a microcosm for his strategy towards the South: Eventually Johnson disposes of the entire Dixiecrat contingent in Congress.