On Monday, a local judge acquitted Officer Edward Nero of all charges relating to the death of Freddie Gray, whose spine was broken while he was in police custody last year. The second of six officers to be tried in Gray’s killing, Nero is also the second to walk free, following a hung jury in the prosecution of William Porter.

A new trial against Porter is slated to commence in June, and there is still a chance that convictions will be handed down for the remaining four officers. But so far, the Baltimore proceedings have reaffirmed the sheer, daunting scope of the challenges facing racial justice advocates.