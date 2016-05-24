Is someone trying to bankrupt Gawker?

One explanation for Harder’s ubiquitous involvement is simply that he’s proven that it’s possible to win lawsuits against the website and that juries are predisposed to dislike it. But the fact that Harder is targeting claims where Gawker, not its insurance company, is on the hook suggests something more nefarious is going on. Denton suspects Silicon Valley is involved, telling the Times, “My own personal hunch is that it’s linked to Silicon Valley, but that’s nothing really more than a hunch. If you’re a billionaire and you don’t like the coverage of you, and you don’t particularly want to embroil yourself any further in a public scandal, it’s a pretty smart, rational thing to fund other legal cases.”

Update: Forbes reports that Peter Thiel funded Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker. In 2009, Thiel described Gawker’s now-shuttered technology site ValleyWag as “the Silicon Valley equivalent of Al Qaeda.”