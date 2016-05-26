Bernie Should’ve Attacked Hillary’s “Damn Emails”

One of the most memorable moments of the Democratic primaries came during the first Democratic debate in October, when Bernie Sanders proclaimed his intent not to go after Hillary Clinton for using her personal email account for government business while she was secretary of state. “Let me say something that may not be great politics,” Sanders proclaimed. “The American people are sick and tired about hearing about your damn emails.” The audience roared, and Clinton could not have looked happier as she shook his hand and thanked him.

Sanders’s decision to defend his opponent when he could have gone in for the kill was, in fact, great politics. Facing a Democratic crowd that liked both him and Clinton, Sanders appeared high-minded and magnanimous, willing to defend a fellow Democrat rather than score cheap points. This was a pivotal moment in the campaign, since it was the first time millions of Democrats saw Sanders, and he came across as a mensch.



But what was a shrewd maneuver on Sanders’s part might have served him better than it did the party. A harsh State Department report released Wednesday condemned Clinton for her handling of the emails and stated unequivocally that this was done without the agency’s permission. So the very questions Sanders brushed aside last fall will now become fodder for Donald Trump against Clinton in the general election.

Part of the function of primaries is to vet and test candidates, to put them through the rigor of a preliminary run where all sorts of questions about their background, policies, and campaigning skills can be tested. Democrats have worried that this particular primary has been too harsh, with Sanders potentially damaging Clinton before the general election by suggesting that she’s corrupted by her reliance on Wall Street funding. These worries are misplaced: If anything, the primaries have been far too gentle, with both Clinton and Sanders refraining from truly devastating attacks.

