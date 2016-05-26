Bernie Should’ve Attacked Hillary’s “Damn Emails”

But what was a shrewd maneuver on Sanders’s part might have served him better than it did the party. A harsh State Department report released Wednesday condemned Clinton for her handling of the emails and stated unequivocally that this was done without the agency’s permission. So the very questions Sanders brushed aside last fall will now become fodder for Donald Trump against Clinton in the general election.

Part of the function of primaries is to vet and test candidates, to put them through the rigor of a preliminary run where all sorts of questions about their background, policies, and campaigning skills can be tested. Democrats have worried that this particular primary has been too harsh, with Sanders potentially damaging Clinton before the general election by suggesting that she’s corrupted by her reliance on Wall Street funding. These worries are misplaced: If anything, the primaries have been far too gentle, with both Clinton and Sanders refraining from truly devastating attacks.



This is a marked contrast from the 2008 Democratic race, when the two candidates went all-out at each other. At times they seemed to go too far, with the Obama camp portraying Clinton as untrustworthy (an accusation that haunts her to this day) and the Clinton camp using racially charged tropes to suggest Obama was foreign. These attacks had an undeniable downside. When a Clinton surrogate referred to a photo of Obama in Somali garb as showing the candidate in his “native clothing, in the clothing of his country,” it gave birtherism a bipartisan patina. But still, Obama’s skills at deflecting these attacks led to the finest moments of the campaign, like his historic speech on race in the wake of revelations about his ties to the firebrand preacher Jeremiah Wright. As unpleasant and even dishonorable as the Clinton attacks were, they allowed Obama to prove his mettle. Moreover, many of the issues the Republicans might have wanted to use in the fall were already old news because the Clinton camp had raised them.