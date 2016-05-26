The Next Frontier of Climate Change: Climate & Social Justice

Event Summary
The Next Frontier of Climate Change is a policy series hosted by the New Republic with partners across the country, examining the public policy opportunities to address climate change and its impacts.
On Wednesday, June 1, we will be examining the effects of climate change through the lens of social and environmental justice. These conversations will be led by industry experts, government officials and respected academics, addressing key solutions to climate change.
The Center for American Progress is underwriting this event.
To RSVP for this free event, please click here. Follow the conversation online at #ClimateDC.
Participants
- Mustafa Ali, Associate Assistant Administrator for Environmental Justice, EPA
- Jacqui Patterson, Director of the NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Program
- Dr. Cecilia Martinez, Co-founder and Director of Research Programs at the Center for Earth, Energy and Democracy (CEED)
- Timothy Manning, Deputy Administrator of FEMA for Protection and National Preparedness
- Sandra Howard, Senior Environmental Health Advisor, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Vernice Miller-Travis, Vice Chair of the Maryland Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities
- Khalil Shahyd, Project Manager in Urban Solutions at Natural Resources Defense Council
- Cecil Corbin-Mark Deputy Director/Director of Policy Initiatives, WEACT
- Moderator: Theodore Ross, Features Director, New Republic
- Moderator: Ryan Kearney, Executive Editor, New Republic
- Suzanne Wilson, Director of Sales, New Republic
- Tracey Ross, Associate Director, Poverty to Prosperity Program, Center for American Progress
Event Info
June 1, 2016
Knight Conference Center
Newseum: 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC
8:30 a.m. Doors Open
8:30–8:55 a.m. Breakfast
9:00–11:30 a.m. Program