X-Men: Saving The World, And Feeling Good About It

In Hollywood’s current comic book glut, there may be no group of superheroes less cool than the X-Men. Lacking the dark storytelling that Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder brought to Batman and Superman, the wiseass edginess of Deadpool, or the prom-king popularity of the Avengers, this band of mutants can’t help but feel old-hat; the first film came out 16 years ago, which in blockbuster terms is ancient history. It doesn’t help matters that the R-rated Deadpool, one of 2016’s biggest surprise smashes, spent much of its running time mocking the X-Men’s do-gooder nobility. (For Deadpool, joining forces with those dorks was a fate worse than death.) When you’re an easy target of ridicule in other comic-book movies, you’re getting perilously close to reaching your cultural expiration date.

And yet despite those reasons, or maybe because of them, X-Men: Apocalypse is the best superhero film so far this year, better than Deadpool, the god-awful Batman v Superman, and even Captain America: Civil War. But neither comic-book fatigue nor X-Men familiarity can stop this latest installment from delivering action and pathos with a touch of grandeur. When you think about it, director Bryan Singer’s 2000 original, featuring a group of superheroes all working together to defeat the bad guys, set the pace for the comic-book blockbuster world in which we now reside. But where other franchises dabble with thematic undercurrents, this one invests fully in them, and X-Men’s central message, about outsiders trying to find their own community, proves just as relevant as ever.



Continuing the reboot/prequel strategy that began with 2011’s X-Men: First Class, the new movie takes place in 1983, as our protagonists deal with the fallout from the events of Days of Future Past, which took place a decade earlier. Magneto (Michael Fassbender) is once again trying to put aside his evil ways, enjoying a quiet domestic life in hiding with a wife and young daughter in Poland. Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) is training young mutants at his university, while Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) remains a loner, traveling the planet looking for mutants to bring to the school. But they’ll all be reunited by the arrival of En Sabah Nur (Oscar Isaac), a millennia-old evil force who wants to obliterate humanity and rule the planet.

Anyone who’s seen any of the X-Men movies—this is the sixth, not counting Deadpool or Wolverine films—can predict that En Sabah Nur, a.k.a. Apocalypse, will tap into Magneto’s hatred for humans, once again putting him in conflict with Charles, who still believes in humanity’s capacity for goodness. This should be a painfully tired conflict after so many films. But with Apocalypse it remains surprisingly fresh: McAvoy and Fassbender have managed to extend the admiring rivalry that played out so engagingly when Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen portrayed these foes. You don’t watch an X-Men movie because you actually believe Magneto is going to convince Charles of his position, or vice versa—you watch because you love their established dynamic, the interplay between two powerful, slightly haughty individuals debating how best to confront a world that won’t accept them.