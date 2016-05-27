X-Men: Saving The World, And Feeling Good About It

Continuing the reboot/prequel strategy that began with 2011’s X-Men: First Class, the new movie takes place in 1983, as our protagonists deal with the fallout from the events of Days of Future Past, which took place a decade earlier. Magneto (Michael Fassbender) is once again trying to put aside his evil ways, enjoying a quiet domestic life in hiding with a wife and young daughter in Poland. Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) is training young mutants at his university, while Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) remains a loner, traveling the planet looking for mutants to bring to the school. But they’ll all be reunited by the arrival of En Sabah Nur (Oscar Isaac), a millennia-old evil force who wants to obliterate humanity and rule the planet.

Anyone who’s seen any of the X-Men movies—this is the sixth, not counting Deadpool or Wolverine films—can predict that En Sabah Nur, a.k.a. Apocalypse, will tap into Magneto’s hatred for humans, once again putting him in conflict with Charles, who still believes in humanity’s capacity for goodness. This should be a painfully tired conflict after so many films. But with Apocalypse it remains surprisingly fresh: McAvoy and Fassbender have managed to extend the admiring rivalry that played out so engagingly when Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen portrayed these foes. You don’t watch an X-Men movie because you actually believe Magneto is going to convince Charles of his position, or vice versa—you watch because you love their established dynamic, the interplay between two powerful, slightly haughty individuals debating how best to confront a world that won’t accept them.

In an era in which so many superheroes are either brooding drips or sarcastic jerks, the corny, slightly square X-Men are a relief.

This is Singer’s fourth film in the series (one of the movie’s best jokes is a dig at an X-Men movie he didn’t make), and Apocalypse represents the latest chapter in one of the industry’s better prodigal-son stories. Launching onto the scene with 1995’s The Usual Suspects, he transitioned from indies to 2000’s X-Men, stepping aside after 2003’s X2 to helm the underrated, much-reviled Superman reboot Superman Returns. Struggling to find success with forgotten misfires Valkyrie and Jack the Giant Slayer, Singer returned to the mutants for Days of Future Past, and although a new generation of actors has taken over the iconic roles, the filmmaker seems to understand the material’s underlying anguish in his bones. The X-Men films may be just one more Hollywood moneymaking machine, but Singer has turned them into a life project of sorts, constantly examining how his characters both reject and embrace their otherness.