Peter Thiel and the Rise of Casino Justice

When Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel was unmasked this week as the funding source behind a series of lawsuits that could wipe out Gawker Media, it raised reasonable questions about the use of big money to chill freedom of the press. But it also shed light on an entire industry that has slipped mostly under the radar, in which third parties bankroll lawsuits that they think will reap a lucrative payout.

It’s called litigation finance, and while Thiel confesses he was motivated in the Gawker lawsuit by revenge for the news outlet outing him as gay—and isn’t asking for any money from the cases—most of those who practice it are investment firms seeking a profit-making opportunity. It takes the casino-style gambling on equities and derivatives into the courtroom, with investors placing a bet on justice.

Litigation finance is turning our legal system into the next hot investing trend.

Financing someone else’s lawsuit in return for some of the profits used to be called champerty, and under English common law it was illegal. Feudal lords used champerty in precisely the way Thiel is using it, to settle scores against rivals. As U.S. courts established ethics rules for litigants in the nineteenth century, champerty was seen as obsolete. But the rise of the litigation finance industry in the last decade might require a rethinking of that.

First popularized in Australia, litigation finance companies attract investors to acquire capital they can deploy to cases they find promising. The funders of these funders are typically hedge funds and private equity firms. If the cases they invest in lose, they get nothing. But if they win, they get a percentage of whatever award the courts grant. That can be significant; the payoffs are often above what the hedge funds can generate on their own.