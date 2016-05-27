Peter Thiel and the Rise of Casino Justice

Litigation finance is turning our legal system into the next hot investing trend.

Financing someone else’s lawsuit in return for some of the profits used to be called champerty, and under English common law it was illegal. Feudal lords used champerty in precisely the way Thiel is using it, to settle scores against rivals. As U.S. courts established ethics rules for litigants in the nineteenth century, champerty was seen as obsolete. But the rise of the litigation finance industry in the last decade might require a rethinking of that.

First popularized in Australia, litigation finance companies attract investors to acquire capital they can deploy to cases they find promising. The funders of these funders are typically hedge funds and private equity firms. If the cases they invest in lose, they get nothing. But if they win, they get a percentage of whatever award the courts grant. That can be significant; the payoffs are often above what the hedge funds can generate on their own.

Defenders of litigation finance claim noble motives: They are merely equalizing access to a legal system that leaves too many on the wrong side of the courthouse doors. (It’s hard not to hear echoes here of Thiel’s claim that he’s spent millions to go after Gawker for “philanthropic” reasons.) According to a post at Burford Capital, one of the biggest players in this industry, “Litigation finance actually strengthens the justice system by leveling the playing field in litigation between parties with unequal resources.” Investors, the industry says, offer law firms the means to investigate cases, depose witnesses, file motions and appeals, seek and research evidence in discovery, secure experts, and engage in all the costly activities of modern lawyering. No longer, they say, can wealthy individuals or corporations simply intimidate would-be plaintiffs out of suing them. And because frivolous cases would never attract quality investors, the system supposedly polices itself.