This analysis is largely projected—a reflection of the widely shared belief that the Republican Party would thwart Trump’s nomination, and that their failure to do so must be a symptom of his invincibility, when it was really just a symptom of the GOP’s brokenness.



Trump is pushing against the outer bounds of the norms our institutions impose on civic life, but the institutions are pushing back.

In an essay for our recent Trump cover package, I argued that for all there is to fear and regret about Trump’s ascent, our institutions, however flawed, are still robust enough to curb his ambitions—that Trump represents more of an existential threat to modern Republicanism than to our democracy as a whole. While it’s still too early to claim vindication, and while it remains absolutely vital as matters of public policy and risk aversion that Trump be denied the powers of the presidency, early indications suggest that this relatively optimistic thesis is correct. As president, Trump would challenge our democracy in entirely new ways. But we’re seeing hopeful signs that the system is strong enough to withstand those challenges.

The most disturbing turn in Trump’s crusade against political norms is his ongoing effort to delegitimize the civil suits against Trump University—that scammy, defunct, get-rich-quick educational program that inspired Marco Rubio to call Trump a “con artist.” Late last week, at a rally in San Diego, Trump directed a racist, twelve-minute tirade at the federal judge presiding over one of those cases:

We are in front of a very hostile judge. The judge was appointed by Barack Obama—federal judge. Frankly he should recuse himself. He has given us ruling after ruling, negative, negative, negative. I have a top lawyer who said he has never seen anything like this before. ... [W]hat happens is the judge, who happens to be, we believe Mexican. ... This court system, the judges in this court system, federal court. They ought to look into Judge Curiel because what Judge Curiel is doing is a total disgrace. OK?

Judges aren’t entitled to immunity from public criticism, of course, including criticism from elected officials. Trump is by no means the first citizen to rail against a federal judge—and if he were president, and were to criticize rulings against his administration as ideologically motivated, he’d fall comfortably within a bipartisan tradition dating back more than 200 years. But to whip up a racist frenzy against a supposedly rigged judicial system and a “Mexican” judge (Curiel was born in Indiana) is a simply breathtaking act of civic insouciance. The idea here was to intimidate courts out of ruling against Trump—to escape justice through mob rule. Libertarian legal scholar David Post called it “a not-too-thinly-veiled attack on the notion of judicial independence and the rule of law.” Were Trump to succeed, it would represent a terrifying chink in the institutional armor protecting the country from authoritarianism.

Instead, the gambit has backfired. Trump had been baiting Curiel for weeks. On Friday, in response to a request by The Washington Post, the judge ordered Trump to release confidential, internal Trump University documents by June 2. In his order, Curiel cited Trump’s traducement of the judicial proceedings, and the benefit he derives as a public office-seeker from the confidentiality of those documents. So not only is it unlikely that Trump can intimidate his way out of an adverse decision in the case, but his conduct now stands to damage him politically.