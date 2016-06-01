When we look back on our adolescence, it can be easy to assign a neat narrative arc—a beginning, middle, and end—to that period in our lives, as if the experiences that happened back then aren’t informing the interactions we’re having right now. The immediacy, mystery, and strange unease coursing through The Fits swats away those tidy illusions. Neither cutesy nor needlessly bleak, the debut narrative film from writer-director Anna Rose Holmer possesses a refreshingly intimate, honest tone about those developmental years, chronicling the seemingly minor travails of an eleven-year-old girl whose desire to belong opens up a door to a world from which she might not return. In Holmer’s hands, the anxiety of adolescence is a lifetime condition.

The film stars newcomer Royalty Hightower as Toni, a tween living in Cincinnati who hangs around the local boxing gym frequented by her older brother Jermaine (Da’Sean Minor), who appears to be the biggest influence in her young life. (It’s telling that adults are almost never seen in The Fits—in the poor African-American neighborhood where the film is set, our adolescent characters are very much on their own.) Training with Jermaine or shadowboxing on her own, Toni displays a fighter’s steely toughness and a tomboy’s ability to pass as one of the guys. And yet she often casts an eye toward the confident, muscular movements of the Lionesses, a girls’ dance squad that practices nearby. With some encouragement from her brother, Toni tries out for the Lionesses, forcing her to recondition her bruising athleticism so it can fit with the squad’s tight, frenetic choreography.

That setup might suggest that The Fits will be a crowd-pleasing sports movie in which a plucky underdog becomes an unlikely dance champion. But Holmer resists the trite narrative path. Instead, her movie is stark as a documentary but also vaguely off-kilter, as if something ominous awaits just around the corner. Toni lacks the polish of the Lionesses’ star performers—played by members of Cincinnati’s Q-Kidz Dance Team—and so her awkward learning curve is painfully visible, a physical manifestation of the insecurities rampant once hormones start wreaking havoc on young people. But even worse, just as Toni is starting to feel a little more comfortable with her new friends, a mysterious illness begins affecting the team’s leaders and older members, causing them to collapse into uncontrollable shaking fits.

The anxiety of adolescence is a lifetime condition.

In the world of The Fits, a film that prefers atmosphere to straight answers, the rash of epileptic-like episodes is at first an odd anomaly and then a growing concern. We hear the squad’s adult supervisor, whose face we don’t see, mention something about a tainted water supply, but soon even that flimsy excuse proves insufficient. Panic never overtakes Toni or the movie, but there’s a low-level disquiet that seeps into every scene, a product of the many forces our protagonist can’t control. The unexplained attacks are The Fits’ most shocking development, but it’s handled with the same stripped-down nonchalance that greets more ordinary moments, such as Toni’s decision to pierce her ears by herself. Drawing from real-life cases of mass hysteria among teenage girls, Holmer seems to be suggesting that, for girls, the path to adulthood is fraught with so many dangers that a mysterious, possibly contagious shaking fit is just one more obstacle along the way.

