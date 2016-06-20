As the attacks escalated through early March, however, Trump climbed ten points and finished with 46 percent. All told, outside groups and super PACs ran more than 4,300 commercial spots hammering Trump in Florida—more than twice the number Trump funded to defend himself—only to see him rise in the polls.

“We’ve never seen anything like him,” says Jim Duffy, a media strategist at the Democratic consulting ​firm Putnam Partners. “He defies every rule of thumb in politics.”

It’s impossible, of course, to view any single campaign ad in complete isolation; a host of factors contribute to a candidate’s electoral results. But attack ads have long been one of the most effective weapons in American political campaigns. According to political scientists, campaign ads matter most in two situations: when voters know very little about a candidate, or when one candidate is able to dramatically outspend another. “The general agreement was that the candidate who had a real firepower advantage, who could outspend their opponents, would stand to benefit,” Iyengar says. The math was simple: More money meant more ads, and more ads meant more votes. In 2012, for example, Mitt Romney accrued a massive financial advantage going into the primaries and was able to use attack ads to pick off his rivals one after another.

Now, as the focus shifts from the primaries to the general election, Hillary Clinton appears to be playing by the same playbook used by Trump’s rivals. Less than a day after Cruz bowed out of the Republican race in May, clearing the way for Trump to clinch the GOP nomination, Clinton’s campaign released a short video on Twitter.

“He is a con artist,” Rubio begins.

“A phony,” Romney says.

“Donald is a bully,” Cruz adds.

“This is an individual who mocked a disabled reporter,” Romney says.

“The most vulgar person ever to aspire to the presidency,” Rubio says.

“He needs therapy,” Bush sighs in disgust.

It’s possible that such broadsides by Trump’s vanquished rivals may hurt him more in the general election than they did in the GOP primary. That’s certainly what strategists at Priorities USA Action believe. Priorities USA, a super PAC founded by two White House veterans to combat the flood of cash pouring into Republican coffers after the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United, plans to serve as Clinton’s main attack dog this fall. For months, the group has been reserving prime airtime in battleground states and assembling dossiers of damning research on Trump. According to Justin Barasky, the communications director at Priorities USA, Trump’s GOP opponents effectively served as Clinton’s guinea pigs. “They saved us millions of dollars, because we could focus group their ads,” he says. “Some of these lines of attack are very effective against him in the broader electorate.”

But those who went after Trump and failed warn that Clinton should think twice before relying on attack ads. “For the last year, I have heard people saying that about Donald Trump,” says Fred Davis, a veteran Republican consultant who created multiple TV ads attacking Trump for New Day for America, the super PAC that backed John Kasich. “But he swamped Jeb Bush and Chris Christie and Marco Rubio and Scott Walker—all these people who were supposed to make mincemeat out of him.”

To take down a candidate who has defied every rule of thumb in politics, Clinton may need to throw out the old playbook and start coming up with new strategies. Like Jeb Bush, she entered the race as her party’s heir apparent—and Trump does best when he’s being attacked by a political insider like Clinton.

“They better change their tactics,” Davis says. “How many charges are left that people haven’t heard? They have already heard about the school and the businesses that failed. His popularity is increasing—not decreasing—with these attacks.”