The Twitter debate over anti-Trump violence is straight out of a Woody Allen film.

The disturbing attacks on Donald Trump supporters outside his rally in San Jose, California, on Thursday have sparked a flame war among liberal opinion-makers: Is violence an acceptable means of opposing Trump, if indeed he is a fascist as so many opinion-makers have argued?

If, as many claim, Trump is a profound fascistic threat, then extraordinary protest tactics -- even violent tactics -- would be warranted. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2016

Liberals have spent a year saying that we're in 1933 Germany, but now say that it's wrong to throw eggs in response. That's nonsensical. — HR-Compliant Freddie (@freddiedeboer) June 3, 2016

Listen, if Trump is Hitler then you've got no business condemning rioters. If he isn't, you've got no business pretending normal is better. — Emmett Rensin (@emmettrensin) June 3, 2016

This question is at the heart of a hilarious scene from Allen’s Manhattan, where attendees of a black-tie event discuss the relative merits of a New York Times op-ed and “bricks and baseball bats” in fighting Nazism.

Incidentally, Allen is not a Bernie Bro.