The Twitter debate over anti-Trump violence is straight out of a Woody Allen film.

The disturbing attacks on Donald Trump supporters outside his rally in San Jose, California, on Thursday have sparked a flame war among liberal opinion-makers: Is violence an acceptable means of opposing Trump, if indeed he is a fascist as so many opinion-makers have argued?

This question is at the heart of a hilarious scene from Allen’s Manhattan, where attendees of a black-tie event discuss the relative merits of a New York Times op-ed and “bricks and baseball bats” in fighting Nazism.

Incidentally, Allen is not a Bernie Bro.

Ryan Kearney

Ryan Kearney is the executive editor of NewRepublic.com.

