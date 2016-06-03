When you break down the reasons that the Lonely Island have been so successful—their skill at flawlessly mimicking various pop music styles, their knack for shareable short-form videos—the comedy trio’s secret weapon may be the most overlooked: their abiding affableness. Satirists as prototypical nice Jewish boys (even if only two of the three members are Jewish), Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone made their name sending up celebrity culture and popstar ego, but they did it without leaving their targets burnt. Rewatch the Lonely Island’s best Digital Shorts, and you’ll notice that the punching bag is often the trio or their alter egos, such as Samberg’s clueless “Dick in a Box” lover-man. In their world, even eternal laughing stock Michael Bolton ends up looking kinda cool.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is far from a perfect film, but it may be the ideal delivery device for the group’s particular brand of pop-culture absurdity. Since breaking out in 2005 with the Saturday Night Live short “Lazy Sunday,” the Lonely Island have radiated a lot of geeky good cheer while seeming hip about it, making the inherent dorkiness of their white-dudes-doing-black-music shtick not just funny but resiliently fresh. In this new mockumentary, about a former boy-band sensation learning that his stranglehold on the charts isn’t permanent, the trio’s mockery remains as kind as ever. Deep down, they love the shallowness of the musical forms they lampoon—if they didn’t, they wouldn’t have been able to make so many great pop songs over the last decade.

If ‘Popstar’ is a solid encapsulation of what made the Lonely Island great, it’s also a sign that the trio’s best days are probably behind it.

Drawing plenty of inspiration from This Is Spinal Tap, the movie stars Samberg as Conner4Real, who was the charismatic phenom in the group the Style Boyz, which also included his Sacramento childhood chums Owen (Taccone) and Lawrence (Schaffer). But Conner’s solo stardom drove Lawrence into angry obscurity—he’s now a bitter farmer in the middle of nowhere—and forced Owen to become a glorified extra in Conner’s ridiculously lavish solo shows.

Directed by Schaffer and Taccone, Popstar follows a predictable path as Conner’s sophomore disc, CONNquest, gets ready to drop, quickly fading from the charts and leaving our vapid hero at an existential crossroads. The film’s title is a play on the recent music documentary/image-maintenance Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, but it’s typical of Lonely Island that Bieber isn’t really set up to be knocked down. Instead, Popstar is a gleeful smorgasbord of dopey jokes set in and around the pop music world, playfully goofing on the divas, the pretentious, and the pathetic hangers-on that fall into its orbit. It’s impossible to imagine any star watching this movie and thinking it’s making fun of him—the Lonely Island have always been so loving and nonspecific in their barbs that it’s clear they’re riffing on our shared affection for a particular target as opposed to our derision. (“Dick in a Box” and its sequels probably wouldn’t have been quite so beloved if we sensed that the trio hated Color Me Badd.)