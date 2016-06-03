Trump’s implying he won’t nominate Mexicans to the federal bench, and the Senate GOP thinks that’s swell.

His public crusade against Gonzalo Curiel, the federal judge presiding over the civil fraud suit against Trump University, continued Thursday when he (again) said Curiel’s ethnicity makes him inherently unfit to adjudicate cases against him.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal Curiel’s “Mexican heritage” created an “absolute conflict of interest,” because Trump is “building a wall.”

There is much to say about the sorry history of whites and other majorities attempting to delegitimize minority judges with allegations of intrinsic bias. But for now, keep in mind that the Republican Party’s explicit strategy is to preserve a Supreme Court vacancy so that Trump may fill it.