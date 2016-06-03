Does Donald Trump’s sister (who is a federal judge) think Mexicans can’t judge impartially?

The list of people lining up to condemn Donald Trump for attacking the fitness of a “Mexican” federal judge has grown to include House Speaker Paul Ryan, who endorsed Trump just one day ago.

But so far it does not include the person who arguably has the most important take on the controversy: Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry.

Barry is a judge herself, first appointed to the federal bench by Ronald Reagan, then elevated to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, where she serves as senior judge, by Bill Clinton.