Hillary won the nomination in the most Hillary way possible.

Which is to say, clouded in controversy and amidst accusations of conspiracy, leaving a slight aftertaste of illegitimacy. The Associated Press did her no favors by proclaiming her the presumptive nominee a day ahead of the last big round of primary contests, cementing the impression among Bernie Sanders supporters that the game is rigged. “How can you call this on the eve of the California primary?” one supporter asked The Washington Post. “The media is trying to suppress the vote and they’re trying to anoint her, they’re doing an anointment process.” Clinton herself seemed painfully torn, in possession of a prize she has long sought, but unable to claim it over concerns that it could depress turnout on Election Day. “I got to tell you, according to the news, we are on the brink of a historic, historic, unprecedented moment,” she told a rally in Long Beach yesterday, before adding, “but we still have work to do, don’t we?” And if Sanders pulls off a win in California, and decides to take his campaign to the convention, then the ambiguity surrounding Clinton’s position will only increase. So a day after she has been declared the first woman in history to win a major party’s presidential nomination, Clinton finds herself in the most familiar position of all: She will have to wait.

