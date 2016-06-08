Normally, it’s great news for Democrats when Republicans are engulfed in chaos, and in important senses, it was: Clinton was able to eviscerate Trump in a speech about his erratic foreign policy pronouncements a week ago, contrasting her steady hand to his small-but-flailing one, and many Republicans seem ever more resigned to losing the presidential election in November.

But for the purposes of holding the Democratic Party together, Trump’s latest debacle was poorly timed. His lethal flaws—his racism, the division that his candidacy has sown in his own party, his inability to build a functional campaign—undermines the argument (made forcefully by Clinton supporters, if not Clinton herself) that Sanders would be unelectable. That the country would never elect a 74-year-old, self-identified socialist.

Amid this week’s Trumpenfreude, at this moment of much-anticipated closure, progressives are going to feel as if the Democratic Party rejected an opportunity to swing in a meaningfully more liberal direction in 2016, on the basis of an electability argument that at the moment seems clearly wrong. While the histrionic laments of Bernie-or-Bust Sanders supporters who say Sanders’s defeat is somehow “undemocratic” is false—she’s won a clear majority of Democratic votes, delegates, states, and super delegates—this remorse, which could easily turn to bitterness, is understandable. It is harder than ever, given the catastrophic start of Trump’s general-election campaign, to argue that Sanders wouldn’t win in November.

In truth, Clinton has been the Democratic Party favorite for years. Her political connections, fundraising prowess, and base of support pushed most potential competitors out of the race before they ever considered running. But the party was simultaneously relieved to have someone dependable on hand, prepared to take up Obama’s mantle, defend it against a reinvigorated Republican Party, and cement his accomplishments as the 45th president. These party actors and donors weren’t bullied into joining the Clinton juggernaut—they did it willingly. If Democrats coronated Clinton, they made that decision largely out of aversion to risk. Nobody knew Trump would run, or what his candidacy would really mean.

To Sanders’s supporters, this now reads like an error born of overcautiousness—or, more conspiratorially, like an intentional effort to freeze out the left before it ever had a chance to make a case for a more progressive candidate.

There are still many powerful forces pushing in the other direction, toward unity. Obama remains exceedingly popular among all Democrats, and his legacy will suffer if the country doesn’t elect a Democratic successor. Clinton’s candidacy is a matter of genuine historic import, and Trump is a walking obscenity.

Multiple reports have indicated that Obama is preparing to endorse Clinton—if not this week, then very soon. If Sanders remains serious about taking his campaign all the way to the convention—a pledge he again made in Los Angeles in his way-past-primetime speech last night—this means he will soon be running against the most popular Democrat in the country, and in the process, turning his supporters against Obama, deepening their animosity toward the Democratic Party, and sacrificing an immense amount of the goodwill he’s earned over the past year.

Bowing out gracefully, and soon, would solve both the Democrats’ problems and his own. The news flash late on Tuesday that Sanders will meet with the president on Thursday, reportedly at the senator’s request, could be a signal that he has begun to move in that direction. For the sake of the party, and for the good of the left wing he’s championed, he should move swiftly.