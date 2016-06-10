All this hysteria flows from England’s sole World Cup victory in 1966, which in the past half-century has taken on the glow of divine intervention. Everything about the final match against West Germany bears the hallmarks of legend: the unmistakable echoes of World War II, the flags fluttering at Wembley Stadium, the English side’s red long-sleeved jerseys, adorned simply on the left breast with the Royal Arms. Even Bobby Charlton’s Trump-ian flap of hair has become emblematic of a more glorious era. The game itself was a classic: West Germany tied the match in the dying moments of regulation time, only for Geoff Hurst to get the go-ahead goal in extra time, wherein the ball hit the crossbar, landed just inside the goal line, and then, seemingly against the laws of physics, bounced out of the goal mouth. (Whether the ball ever fully crossed the goal line is an endless point of debate.) When the final whistle blew, Queen Elizabeth II was on hand to present the Jules Rimet trophy to captain Bobby Moore.

As Alastair Reid would write of the victorious aftermath, for The New Yorker: “[E]verybody’s face hurt with smiling, including mine, and when I walked home, close to midnight, the horns and hooters were still at it, and there was always a skirl of song round the next corner. I stopped to talk to a solitary policeman who was shaking his head on a street corner. ‘Never seen the likes of it in me life, sir,’ he said in wonderment. ‘The end of the war, they say, but I were no more than a nipper then. Course, Christmas, New Year, well, you expect it then. But if you’d have said to me three weeks ago when the Cup began that we’d be watching a night like this here, I’d have said you was plain barmy, begging your pardon, sir.’”



The reference to the war is apt, in that it was England’s greatest triumph in the post-war era, a last hurrah amid the steady diminishment of the globe-encompassing power it once held. It also connects English soccer to wartime virtues of stoicism and honor, a reputation that would be tarnished when the sport was overtaken by hooliganism in the 1970s and 1980s. This was a period when it was tempting to see English soccer as a metaphor for a country in crisis: godless, rudderless, nearly lawless. As Bill Buford would write in his study of soccer violence, Among the Thugs, some 25 years after Reid’s dispatch: “Nothing substantive is there; there is nothing to belong to, although it is still possible, I suppose, to belong to a phrase—the working class—a piece of language that serves to reinforce certain social customs and a way of talking and that obscures the fact that the only thing hiding behind it is a highly mannered suburban society stripped of culture and sophistication and living only for its affectations: a bloated code of maleness, an exaggerated, embarrassing patriotism, a violent nationalism, an array of bankrupt antisocial habits.” In Buford’s England, there are no sentimental bobbies shaking their head in wonderment at the soccer. They come bearing riot gear and attack dogs.

Then came the 1990s, when English football was reborn as the English Premier League, a sprawling entertainment complex that turned sleepy, local clubs into global brands that could draw talent and obscene infusions of cash from around the world. As foreign oligarchs snapped up English teams, loaded them with players from South America, Africa, and the European continent, and turned these lucrative organizations into debt-ridden investment vehicles, a new metaphor set in: This was the England of high finance, rampant speculation, and wildly inflated assets, a node in a borderless network that caters to an ultra-wealthy transnational elite at the expense of hometown identity and tradition.

English soccer has become a kind of paradox. The country boasts the most exciting, richest league in the world. But these days, it is an open question whether the national team will even make it out of the group stage of international tournaments. The English have become token players in their own league, at least at the top level, muscled out by better players from Spain, France, Germany, the Ivory Coast, Argentina, Brazil, and elsewhere. Chelsea’s starting eleven regularly features only two Englishmen, John Terry and Gary Cahill, both defenders. Manchester City also has only two prominent English players, Joe Hart (goalkeeper) and Raheem Sterling. Arsenal has several decent English players, but the motor of the team has long been continental in character. Of the big four, only Manchester United has a franchise-defining player—Wayne Rooney—who is English.