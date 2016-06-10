The US must keep the ark out of Hitler’s hands, for prestige reasons and because Hitler believes in the power of the occult. Our hero sets off, and en route—in one of the coincidences that are the film’s best features, that keep it on the edge of spoof—he meets an old girl friend, Karen Allen, in Nepal. We first see her drinking a Nepalese giant under the table in the tavern that she owns. Germans are tailing our hero, and as Allen joins Ford, the bad guys now chase the two of them to Egypt.

The action in Egypt is so febrile that, if there were not some gags included, the pace itself would be funny. In the sequence just before the finish, the bad guys seize the ark, which arouses the ire of Jehovah in ways that only His prophets Spielberg and Lucas could envision. At the end, when the Lord’s ark is in the right hands—ours, of course—the US government assures Ford that the contents will be carefully investigated; then we see the crate being wheeled away into the anonymity of an immense warehouse. This last high shot is presumably meant to suggest the last shot of Citizen Kane except that this “Rosebud” is not being destroyed: it’s available for sequels, which will doubtless be forthcoming. (And fifthcoming, sixthcoming. . . .)

Raiders is totally different in intent from Close Encounters, a film that in its original—and, I hope, preserved—ver- sion was moving and important. From its start, the earlier film, despite some strained domestic sitcom sequences, built the credibility of an approaching cosmic mystery. The last 40 minutes were, I thought and still think, an event in the history of faith, not so much faith in the creatures of outer space as in the means by which they were presented. Spielberg, then 30, a product of what some call the post-literate age, was demonstrating (to quote myself) that “the way to faith seems to be through the transsubstantiation of the 12-track Panavision film.” We made the technology that was making the answers to our questions.

Spielberg is still an immersed cinema zealot, but now he is using his zeal on the subjects of old films in which he was immersed. (I’m omitting discussion of 1941, his intervening film, which was just an arrogant joke that went wrong and long.) Here are some of the points that depress me, ultimately, about this change:



Implied limitations. Spielberg seems to imply that to be at ease in film Zion, to love film, one must be a film buff, a movie fan. Ingmar Bergman once said that he makes a film with full consciousness that it will be shown on a screen that showed a Western the week before and will show a romance the week following, and that he likes this situation. But that isn’t a matter of worship, it’s a recognition of lexical community and common humanity: it’s not to make Westerns and romances. Spielberg heads straight for the bottom of the film pyramid, as if that were where the truest cinema lies, rather than in applying cinematic post-literacy to contemporary society and using the new language for the new world.