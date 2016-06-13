I must have been five or six when it happened the first time. As I peered from the back window of my mother’s hatchback, my gaze met that of a man whose motorbike had pulled up beside it. He looked directly at me before licking his lips and sticking his tongue in and out. Then, bending his face toward me, he pursed his lips together, and made a kissing sound. As it was summer, my window was down and he was close enough to reach inside.

SEX OBJECT: A MEMOIR by Jessica Valenti Dey Street Books, 224 pp., $25.99

The future held many more moments like this one, and worse. I convinced myself that I didn’t care, not about public violations or about other more private ones. If I pushed them aside, I believed, these incidents would lose their invasive power over my life.

It is precisely this myth—that violations buried are violations dead—that Jessica Valenti dissects with precision in her memoir Sex Object. The book accounts for the violations most women (and indeed Valenti herself) have been taught to put away, to chalk up as the costs of survival in a male world. We hear of the time a man exposed himself to her as she waited on a train platform; of when she touches the back of her jeans and finds them covered with the semen of a man standing behind her on a crowded train; of being nearly dragged into the car of a man while walking to the first day of a coveted internship at a magazine. After the last incident, Valenti takes refuge at her Aunt’s house, where she gets a shot of bourbon so she can “collect herself.” She weeps, blaming herself aloud for being stupid enough to step off the curb, and her aunt says, “Yes, you were.”

It’s a familiar message, repeated often by aunts and mothers and friends and sisters around the world. The assumption is that women in public spaces must necessarily play defense, putting aside their expectations of equal treatment and safety, when confronted by an unsafe, male-dominated reality. This sort of survival feminism preaches hyper-awareness and constant risk-assessment. At the same time, it substantiates (albeit unintentionally) the premise that men will be men, groping and exposing, raping and molesting, and women must modify, rationalize, forget. To make being objectified more palatable, being a sex object is edified into an affirmation of attractiveness, something to covet and court, even if its price is being reduced to a thing. And as Valenti points out, self and identity are only partially created by ourselves. Treated as objects, women begin to treat themselves as objects.