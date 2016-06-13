Genius leaves little breathing space for the women—Laura Linney’s Louise Perkins and Nicole Kidman’s Aline Bernstein, Wolfe’s older, married lover who bankrolled him during the writing of his first book. Their artistic ambitions, to write and produce drama, are routinely belittled by the men and by the movie itself, which plays Louise’s amateur theatrical efforts for laughs. Bernstein, just as passionate and unstable as Wolfe, stuffs a handful of pills into her mouth in Perkins’s office and later comes to menace him with a tiny pistol—more laughter from the audience. Women’s intemperance, after all, is laughable when it isn’t a sad burden on men. (It should be noted that Zelda Fitzgerald appears once in the movie, sitting mute at the Perkins’s dinner table—otherwise she exists only as an expense on Fitzgerald’s ledger that Perkins generously defrays.)

It’s clear in Berg’s narrative that women occupy a separate sphere from the world of literary genius. They can be supportive, like Perkins’s daughters, even successful, like his bestselling author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, who wrote The Yearling. But even when they are writers, they are always women first. When we first meet Perkins in the book, he’s dispensing wisdom to a class of aspiring editors at NYU. After talking at length about Hemingway and Fitzgerald, we’re told that Perkins “then commented on several of his best-selling women novelists.” The few, that is, who could get to him—the editor “maintained his distance” from female writers and admitted to one of his male authors that he was “always scared when confronted by a charming young woman.” But Berg insists that women found Perkins “magnetic” and “most wrote to please him.” His habitual joking at their expense is waved away as “the humor of the time.” Similarly of its time, and of its place, is Wolfe’s “strong provincial anti-Semitism,” something Berg tells us the author “inherited from his mother.” Men are never to blame for what they believe, or the damage their beliefs inflict. Towards the end of the film, Wolfe and Perkins share an old saw about the ancient need for storytelling as something cavemen did around the fire to keep at bay their fear of the wolves out there in the dark. There is no consideration that anyone might be scared of what the men themselves will do, or what their stories will tell.

Writers like Thomas Wolfe built a legend on what they took from life, deliberately refusing to acknowledge their cultural debts. This is made clear in a truly egregious scene in which Wolfe, in a cab with Perkins, enthusiastically taps out a beat on his editor’s knee, exclaiming about the “dark rhythms” that inspire his writing. The film cuts to a crowded Harlem speakeasy in which the literary men are the only white patrons. After insisting to his uptight mentor that jazz can be creative, Wolfe proves his point by paying the bandleader to riff on the one piece of music Perkins will admit to liking, the Scottish ballad “Flow Gently Sweet Afton.” This scene is the only hint that there is any other kind of culture in New York during the 1920s and 30s, even if it couldn’t penetrate the grey edifice of Scribner’s: Most of the landmark works of Harlem Renaissance literature came out with the houses run by “outsiders,” the Jewish Horace Liveright and Alfred A. Knopf, by way of his wife Blanche.

A much more palatable version of the union-of-opposites story occurs when Perkins goes to visit Hemingway in Key West, played by a genial and perfectly cast Dominic West, who helps his tweed-suited editor haul a gigantic tarpon onto the dock and display it for the camera, underlining that it’s Perkins who is the fish out of water. The editor’s natural habitat is the grey office and the red pencil, not the blazing sunshine and the ocean; his business is words, not life. (Or, as Law pronounces it in his toe-curling Southern drawl, laaaaaaf.)



But publishing, as depicted in the book and the movie, is an introspective business, and the film struggles mightily to dramatize the work of reading, writing, and editing, with loud scratches of red pencil on paper. It’s a film that rarely looks out of the window. Instead, there are many worshipful shots from outside that pan up the Scribner’s sign on the side of its former Beaux-Arts home at Fifth Avenue & 48th, now a Sephora. The current tenant of Perkins’s aerie is a web development firm that named its conference rooms The Great Gatsby and The Sun Also Rises. And that’s part of the irony of this determinedly irony-resistant film: The “genius” for which Max Perkins is generally held responsible—at least the kind of genius of which the interior designers of tech firms are aware—belongs to Fitzgerald and Hemingway, not Wolfe. But even that is an accident of time and taste: In one of the film’s best scenes, a lucid and weary Scott Fitzgerald welcomes Wolfe to his house in California, its thin curtains drawn against the sun’s glare, and tells him that This Side of Paradise, the messy novel that made him a star at 24, has just gone out of print for the first time in 18 years, and that Gatsby is probably next, having netted him around three dollars in royalties for the past calendar year. Even the current revival of interest in Gatsby hasn’t done anything so far for Fitzgerald’s hero from Paradise, Amory Blaine, and whether this film will do anything for Thomas Wolfe is doubtful. The creation of a work, the laboring to get it into the hands of readers, is only a part of the story. The rest of it, the guarantee of the lastingness of literary fame and legacy, is smoke and mirrors.