Donald Trump is not the first major-party nominee in modern history to make his co-partisans uneasy. But he is the first to take wedge issues and turn them inward.

During the George W. Bush administration, and on occasion in the Obama years, the GOP used “tough on terror” policies as wedge issues to divide dovish Democrats from hawkish or politically squeamish ones. Earlier in Trump’s candidacy, liberals and anti-Trump conservatives worried that he might do the same—that a mass-casualty act of terrorism days or weeks before the election could propel Trump to a victory that would’ve otherwise been out of reach. (Republican Trump supporters, rather disgustingly, make the same calculation.)



The killings in Orlando have turned that analysis on its head. The attack prompted Trump to restate and expand his call for a Muslim travel ban, and to reprise a campaign of incitement against American Muslims whom he claims harbor terrorists and knowledge of their plots. This was a strategically poor time for Trump to reach back to nativist shibboleths of any kind. But he specifically picked two that have been condemned roundly by the Republican Party leadership, and that strengthen the Democratic coalition’s opposition to him.

In multiple venues since Sunday, Trump has presented himself as an LGBT ally who will protect gays and lesbians from murderous Islamists better than their false friend Hillary Clinton. “[She] can never claim to be a friend of the gay community as long as she continues to support immigration policies that bring Islamic extremists into our country and who suppress women, gays and anyone else who doesn’t share their views or values,” he said in his official response to Orlando on Monday.

In essence, Trump is trying to use terrorism not as a wedge between national-security factions of the Democratic Party, but between the Democratic Party and the community that was the target of the Orlando massacre. Setting aside the obvious, ghoulish cynicism, this plays victims of homophobia for fools who can’t see that Trump’s coalition is home to David Duke, Louis Farrakhan, and Jerry Falwell, Jr., not to defenders of LGBT equality.

His impulsive decision to align, however temporarily, with Democrats on the question of whether people on the “no fly” list should be allowed to buy guns, was an attempt to use anti-terror politics to wedge certain gun control supporters out of the Democratic coalition. Instead, it made conservatives shudder. These are not wedges that will divide Democrats. They’re wedges that will divide Republicans.

Trump will likely keep wedging and wedging away at ambivalent or reluctant supporters, until either all that’s left are his core fans.

The effects of this are evident to every reporter on Capitol Hill who has tried to ask leading Republicans about Trump’s response to Orlando this week. Rather than working with their presidential nominee to wrong-foot Democrats, they’re struggling to find any sense of balance themselves. “I’m not going to be commenting on the presidential candidate today,” said a visibly uncomfortable Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at his weekly press stakeout Tuesday, pointedly refusing to even say the word “Trump.” The initial polling after Orlando shows the public responding positively to President Obama and Hillary Clinton and recoiling in horror from Trump. Only half of Republicans approve of his response.

Everything we know about Trump tells us he is incapable of and uninterested in the pivot Republican leaders want him to make. He is much likelier to keep wedging and wedging away at ambivalent or reluctant supporters until all that’s left are his core fans. The question is whether Republicans in Congress will eventually despair of the presidency and rescind their endorsements, or whether the GOP will become, in a much more literal sense, the Party of Trump.

