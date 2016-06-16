A rule of thumb can be induced. If we exclude trash, then the farther down the scale from greatness towards competence that our original novel lies, the more likely it is to be successfully adapted for the screen; for it is less likely to be dependent on its original form for its effect. (Margaret Kennedy says: “In a great work of art the medium is so wedded to the subject that it becomes impossible to think of them apart. To take the writing out of a great novel is to run the risk of emptying out the baby with the bath.”)

What then can be said about the present film? The best one can promise those who like the book is that they will probably not be greatly disturbed by the adaptation and will see some elements capably dramatized. Other viewers will find it an intelligently written, seriously ambitious film in which the hero seems in the middle to forget the things that bothered him at the beginning only to remember them again at the end: in which the matters he claims to have learned are not quite clear and don’t seem to arise entirely out of what has happened to him.

By far the most fully realized theme in the film — a measure of both its success and failure — is the relationship between Paul’s father and mother. We get a piercing sense of a life in which two people can quarrel savagely, yet still return to each other accepting the quarrels as part of their marriage — and all to the incomprehension of their son who thinks a blow taken means a blow given and that his mother ought to leave: who, for all his love of his mother, is shut out of her sexual life and cannot understand her as a woman.

Trevor Howard plays Walter Morel excellently: rock-voiced, brusque, clumsily well-meaning, a rooster gone middle-aged and drunk. Wendy Hiller, winning actress though she is, simply seems too young to be the mother of all those grown sons in that rough and trying home. And her tenderness and beauty emphasize the Oedipal relationship with Paul in the wrong way.

Mary Ure is appealing as Clara Dawes although she never really burns. Heather Sears loses her virginity again, as Miriam, in a scene handled very much like the one in Room at theTop where it happened the first time. Miss Sears has a certain eupeptic charm, but she is not convincing as a farmer’s daughter or a religiously inhibited girl.