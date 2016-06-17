They’ve pointed to opinion surveys. Universal background checks and closing the so-called “terror loophole” have broad bipartisan support. In January, the Pew Research Center polled both ideas at over 80 percent, with little difference between Democrats and Republicans. More contentious issues, like a federal gun-licensing system or a ban on assault weapons, feature a divide, with Democratic support much stronger.

Democrats don’t deny their strategy. “We want to start with these two common-sense measures,” Murphy said late into his filibuster, because they were “the most likely to get bipartisan votes” and “as noncontroversial as you get.”

So Senate Democrats chose popular wedge issues to make Republicans squirm. And they are squirming; look at presumptive nominee Donald Trump vowing to talk to the NRA about the terror loophole. But what is that really accomplishing? Democrats candidly don’t believe anything will actually pass the Senate, after spending Wednesday and Thursday trying to reach a compromise. Even if the Senate finds a path forward, House Republicans are unlikely to take it up. And making a statement for November when these bills have already been voted on before doesn’t seem like much of a victory.

If the goal was to rah-rah the public around action on guns, it might have been better served by highlighting policies that might actually work to reduce gun violence. For example, Connecticut’s gun-permitting law has been quite successful. Research from Missouri, meanwhile, shows that the homicide rate jumped when the state repealed its permit law. But Democratic gun-control proponents in Congress never discuss registries or licensing.

Another policy idea that might actually make a difference was the law of the land for 10 years. In the first Clinton administration, Congress banned assault weapons that have no purpose for hunting or self-protection, just quick and brutal slaughter. Firearm homicide rates subsequently dropped throughout the 1990s, and while we cannot attribute that entirely to the assault weapons ban, the drop did flatten out as soon as Congress failed to extend it.

Even Fox News hosts, in the wake of Orlando, are admitting that assault weapons should be off-limits to ordinary Americans. But that’s not what Democrats are rallying around.



Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid gave a speech Thursday supporting the assault weapons ban. “Does anybody think these assault weapons are good for hunting or protecting your family?” Reid asked. But while he insisted that we should renew that prohibition, he said, “The NRA and the Gun Owners of America, they love to sell these guns.” So instead, Democrats pushed for measures with more consensus.

“Senate Democrats will not cave” to gun-rights groups,” Harry Reid said on Thursday. But they do cave, and keep caving.

At the same time Reid was saying this, he insisted that “Senate Democrats will not cave” to gun-rights groups. But he had actually explained precisely how and why they cave, and keep caving. Democrats abandoned outright bans of dangerous weapons a long time ago in favor of wedge issues that sound “sensible” (but really aren’t, at least in the case of the terror watchlist). It’s a somewhat craven tactic that is less about guns than politics. That’s fine—I’m never shocked by politicians playing politics—but when it’s dressed up as an expression of sincerity and passion, I get a little ill.

We have a gun violence crisis in America, and any efforts to raise attention to the issue should be lauded. But picking and choosing among less effective but nicer-sounding ways to combat it for political expediency is beneath the dignity of those who claim to want to stop the killing.