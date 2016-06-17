Duncan knew about the young girl’s primal fear about belonging to the wrong group, or being excluded from the right one, and she infused both premises with terrible consequences, from the cult-like enclave of young women in Daughters of Eve (1979), the perversion of authority in Killing Mr. Griffin (1978) and the nasty secret binding friends with lethal toxicity in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1973).

“Life continues, and we all of us keep changing and building, toward what we cannot know,” Duncan wrote in 1981’s Stranger with My Face. Doubles recur in her best work, especially those who seek to obliterate the heroine. Summer of Fear (1976) reads now like a chilling portrait of borderline personality disorder, as Rachel realizes before anyone else that her visiting cousin, Julia, is a vicious snake hiding behind a charming exterior. Laurie, the accomplished protagonist of Stranger With My Face, does near-literal battle with a version of herself. In Duncan’s world, teenagers, above all, feared themselves, and capabilities previously unknown to them.

Duncan’s understanding of how teenagers think and feel was largely instinctual, but all she had to do was take a look around. Adolescents had more buying power and greater autonomy, yet their wants and needs remained a mystery to the media. Witness the Newsweek 1966 cover story which interviewed hundreds of teenagers and returned with a lighthearted conclusion: “A solid majority a builders not breakers…they want what the adults want them to want. They are essentially content with their lot.” The biggest problem, according the survey, was the pressure to cheat to get into college. But the sexual freedom of Haight Ashbury gave way to the calamitous horror of the Manson Murders just three years later. Girls hitchhiked in a bid for freedom away from restrictive parents still in thrill to the gray flannel suits, only to find themselves prey for freeway-haunting serial killers.

Duncan found her niche by an accident of the market. A veteran of magazine publishing—her first stories appeared at the age of 13 in Redbook, Reader’s Digest, and Good Housekeeping. In 1966 she happened to publish two very different books with the same publisher, Doubleday, which would decide the path of her career. Point of Violence is typical a suspense novel for adults: A young, widowed mother hides out on secluded beach to grieve while a stalker, who may be her husband’s killer, taunts her with psychological games The book emulated the best work of domestic suspense masters of the day, such as Charlotte Armstrong, Margaret Millar, and Dolores Hitchens. Ransom, is a nerve-quickening account of high school kids held hostage on their school bus by a deranged man who has killed the driver. The fast pace spares no time for sentimentality and the ending, while satisfying, is not without bloodshed.

Ransom pointed towards a new genre of popular fiction: the young adult novel. Books geared specifically toward teenagers were not yet in vogue, existing as a nebulous state between children’s and adult literature. Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time, S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders, the early works of Norma Klein, even Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, so widely taught in high schools since its 1960 publication can be characterized as YA today, but teenagers did not have this distinct category in the publishing marketplace.