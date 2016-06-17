You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Donald Trump is doing so badly he’s tweeting out polls that show him only two points behind.

He is obsessed with polls because he’s insecure and requires near-constant validation of his worth. But Trump isn’t particularly scrupulous about where his validation comes from, and sometimes is forced to take the best of what’s around. On Friday, the best of what’s around was a very suspect poll from One America News, the Sarah Palin-affiliated television channel for people who think Fox News is too liberal, and Gravis Marketing, which got a decent, if not quite respectable, B- grade from FiveThirtyEight.

This is where things stand for Trump now: tweeting outlier polls that show him losing to Hillary Clinton. Sad.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Read More:
Politics, Election 2016, Donald Trump, Polling