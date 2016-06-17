He is obsessed with polls because he’s insecure and requires near-constant validation of his worth. But Trump isn’t particularly scrupulous about where his validation comes from, and sometimes is forced to take the best of what’s around. On Friday, the best of what’s around was a very suspect poll from One America News, the Sarah Palin-affiliated television channel for people who think Fox News is too liberal, and Gravis Marketing, which got a decent, if not quite respectable, B- grade from FiveThirtyEight.



This is where things stand for Trump now: tweeting outlier polls that show him losing to Hillary Clinton. Sad.