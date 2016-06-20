In his dogged pursuit of the presidency, Donald Trump has turned the 2016 race for the White House into the most canine election ever. Trump has a strange obsession with man’s best friend, which pops up frequently in bizarrely hostile metaphors. “Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog,” Trump recently tweeted—a somewhat baffling comment, since dogs aren’t especially known for choking. But it’s in keeping with the presumptive Republican nominee’s longstanding habit of using dogs as a touchstone for lowliness and debasement—a habit that reveals a lot about Trump’s view of humankind, about the strange campaign he’s running, and about the stark choice Americans will be making in November.

Trump has frequently referred to people being “fired like a dog” (“I hear @EWErickson of Red State was fired like a dog”). And on Monday morning Trump himself fired his campaign manager Carl Lewandowski in the most humilating manner possible, having him escorted out by security like a dog. But Trump also talks about people being degraded in other ways that are supposedly dog-like, as in tweets like this: “Union Leader refuses to comment as to why they were kicked out of the ABC News debate like a dog.” Or this: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again—just watch.” Or this: “@BrentBozell, one of the National Review lightweights, came to my office begging for money like a dog.” And of course, Trump is known to describe women he finds unattractive as “dogs.”

If dogs are a big part of Trump’s mental landscape, his supporters push it one step further. “Trump that bitch” is an anti-Hillary Clinton slogan frequently seen on signs and T-shirts at Trump rallies. “Bitch” is of course a misogynist slur, but it derives from the term referring to a female dog. By contrast, Hillary Clinton’s husband is more affectionately known to his fans as “the big dog”—a phrase suggesting a tolerance for his foibles, a courtesy rarely extended to his wife. Hillary Clinton’s own problems as a politician can be summed up by the fact that her opponents feel free to throw around the b-word, but among her fans there is no corresponding affectionate term comparable to “the big dog.” She doesn’t even get credit for editing Dear Socks, Dear Buddy, a collection of letters sent to the White House cat and dog.

The use of canine insults by Trump and his supporters shouldn’t be dismissed as just juvenile behavior. It actually offers a revealing glimpse into Trump’s worldview. Trump practices dominance politics. He loves to taunt his rivals and even his supporters, as in the sad case of Chris Christie. This is how Trump proves he’s the boss, the leader of the pack, the top dog. And to keep his pack in line, the top dog has to remind everyone that they are lowly dogs.