It says something about the state of punditry these days that this is one of the better ones:

Make no mistake Brexit will crater the UK into recession and the pound will do a 25% faceplant. Capital will flee like its pants are on fire — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 21, 2016

How do you faceplant by 25 percent? Isn’t “pants on fire” an idiomatic expression related to lying? Anyway, at least Canseco didn’t compare the Brexit to ending up at a kebab shop.