A month ago, Jon Stewart appeared on David Axelrod’s podcast The Axe Files and made a rare return to political discourse (judging by headlines I’ve seen over recent months, he appears to be spending his retirement tending to livestock and growing a Letterman beard). Since Stewart left The Daily Show, many have pined for his voice—particularly his take on the man he once labeled “Fuckface Von Clownstick”—and his conversation with Axelrod was a window into how he would have covered Trump if his show were still on Comedy Central four nights a week.



It should come as no surprise that Stewart was highly critical of the media’s role in Trump’s rise. “The media is no longer predator and prey, which I think should be the relationship,” he told Axelrod, “but a Remora that’s just attached underneath, hoping for crumbs that fall off the shark.” If Stewart were still on the airwaves, he likely would have been one of the main proponents of the theory that Trump is the media’s fault.



But it wasn’t necessary for Stewart to make the case. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves more or less confirmed the hypothesis at a conference in March, saying of Trump’s candidacy, “It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS… The money’s rolling in and this is fun.” Meanwhile, journalists of all stripes condemned the media’s role in Trump’s rise. Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi told CNN’s Brian Stelter that the media was helpless before his candidacy. “He’s a reality TV star. He knows how to do this and he’s good at this. And he’s turned this—what is essentially a television show into a show where he is the star and we can’t live without it.” The New York Times’s Nicholas Kristof declared Trump’s candidacy his “shared shame,” arguing that “the media made Trump,” while the paper’s media critic, Jim Rutenberg, diagnosed a massive journalistic failure: “In the end, you have to point the finger at national political journalism, which has too often lost sight of its primary directives in this election season: to help readers and viewers make sense of the presidential chaos; to reduce the confusion, not add to it; to resist the urge to put ratings, clicks and ad sales above the imperative of getting it right.”



There’s no question that Trump was dependent on free media throughout the primaries. According to a Times report in March, two months before he declared victory, Trump had earned $2 billion in free media, a mark the thrifty and wealth-obsessed candidate was surely both aware and proud of. By the end of the campaign, that number had risen to $3 billion. And Trump’s use of free media was integral to his campaign, especially when he was running against sixteen other candidates. The networks aired his rallies and speeches more or less without comment or interruption, unless there was violence, thus preventing other candidates from gaining any momentum. For months he kept the cameras focused on him and not Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio or poor Jeb Bush—and when those other candidates got airtime, it was just as likely because Trump had picked on them than because of something they had done or said. This allowed Trump to run a remarkably cheap, efficient campaign. He has spent only $19 million on ads; Jeb Bush’s super PAC spent $70 million, and he exited the race in late February.

His strategy is based entirely on getting free media, but, with only one opponent, this strategy has a fatal flaw.

But this strategy also means that Trump has no real campaign to speak of. His strategy is based entirely on getting free media, but, with only one opponent, this strategy has a fatal flaw: It’s also pretty easy for Hillary Clinton to go on television and get free media. She has used her turn in the spotlight to turn the tables on Trump, effectively branding him as a danger to national security, but she also doesn’t need to rely on free media: She has a strong ground game, with 150 staffers in Ohio alone, and is running advertisements across the country.

