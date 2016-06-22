The film flaunts plenty of flatulence jokes and boner humor, but its becomes clear the puerile gags are actually a feint to lighten the movie’s existential angst about death, the nature of existence, and the need to make a connection with another person. For most of the film, the two characters stumble through the woods, Hank carrying Manny and explaining to him basic concepts like food, transportation, and love. Through flashbacks, we see that Hank used to ride the bus every day, transfixed by a pretty stranger (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The fact that neither the movie nor Hank wants to explain the meaning behind these flashbacks is a giveaway that his journey back to civilization is, in a more cosmic sense, a metaphysical quest to resolve some past psychic wound.

Swiss Army Man teases the mystery of that quest, but the clues are everywhere. Manny’s questions about why people fall in love, how friendships work, or why men are embarrassed about masturbation—they’re all issues plaguing Hank. His new pal just serves as a mouthpiece for those anxieties. Manny and Hank are presented as two halves of one person: The corpse naively and unashamedly wonders about human nature, while the shipwrecked soul keeps trying to shoot him down, letting his fears influence every decision.

In the face of such an absurd premise, Dano and Radcliffe don’t go for laughs; we’re meant to take seriously their sad-sack characters’ minor hang-ups. Hank and Manny are both damaged man-children—Manny because he died, and Hank because he’s emotionally stunted. Swiss Army Man puts them in what appears to be a mythic, primeval forest in which their elemental selves begin to emerge. It’s telling that, in this secluded world, there are no women: As much as Winstead’s stranger factors into the film’s finale, Swiss Army Man is a male love story. Hank and Manny, unable to articulate their feelings for the opposite sex, find themselves far more comfortable bonding over their shared inadequacies.

Utilizing some of the same gravity-defying camera tricks they perfected in “Turn Down for What,” Daniels, who are both in their late twenties, are already masters of the fantastical, emotionally-wrought montage. The characters hurtle through the sky, tumble in balletic slow motion back towards earth, zip across the ocean, and develop bizarre talents while training in the forest; the film’s defiance of physics adds an otherworldly, folkloric tinge to the proceedings.

All this allows the filmmakers a safe space to work through age-old issues about the dangers of being a sensitive guy in a mean world. Dano’s fragility has been his secret weapon in films like Love & Mercy and Ruby Sparks, and he makes Hank a likable wimp who’s terrified by pretty girls, consumed by apprehension about his judgmental father, and generally disaffected by the maddening vagaries of life. The actor brings real yearning to the story, his baby face communicating Hank’s brittle, sensitive unraveling.